Solar System Designer
2024-06-06
Job Description:
We are seeking a skilled and motivated Solar Design Engineer to join our dynamic team. As a Solar Design Engineer, you will play a pivotal role in designing Photovoltaic systems, ensuring their efficiency, reliability, and compliance with industry standards. You will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to develop innovative solar solutions that contribute to a sustainable and greener future.
Key Responsibilities:
System Design: Lead the design of solar photovoltaic (PV) systems, considering factors such as site conditions, energy requirements, shading analysis, and electrical specifications.
Technical Analysis: Perform detailed technical analysis, including solar irradiance assessments, energy yield predictions, and performance simulations to optimize system performance and ROI.
Equipment Selection: Select appropriate solar components, such as PV panels, inverters, mounting systems, and balance of system (BOS) components, while considering cost-effectiveness and performance.
Electrical Design: Develop electrical schematics, single-line diagrams, and wiring layouts to ensure safe and efficient integration of solar systems into existing electrical infrastructures.
Structural Design: Collaborate with structural engineers to design mounting systems that ensure the stability and longevity of solar arrays while meeting local building codes and regulations.
Project Documentation: Prepare comprehensive technical documentation, including design drawings, specifications, calculations, and reports, to support project development, permitting, and construction.
Regulatory Compliance: Ensure that solar designs adhere to Swedish codes, standards, and regulations related to safety, electrical systems, and renewable energy.
Collaboration: Work closely with project managers, procurement teams, and installation teams to ensure seamless project execution from design through commissioning.
Innovation: Stay current with industry trends, emerging technologies, and advancements in solar energy to incorporate innovative solutions into design practices.
Quality Control: Implement rigorous quality control processes to verify the accuracy and integrity of design work, identifying and resolving any potential issues promptly.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical Engineering, Renewable Energy, or related field.
Proven experience in solar system design and engineering, including familiarity with design software such as PVsyst, PVsol, or similar tools.
Strong understanding of solar photovoltaic technology, electrical systems, and components.
Proficiency in CAD software for generating design drawings.
Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills with a keen attention to detail.
Effective communication skills to collaborate with multidisciplinary teams and stakeholders.
Experience with project management and the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously.
Benefits:
Competitive salary and performance-based incentives.
Opportunities for professional development and training.
Chance to contribute to the renewable energy sector and environmental sustainability.
If you are a forward-thinking engineer passionate about renewable energy and possess a strong desire to contribute to the solar industry's growth, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity. Join our team and be a driving force in shaping a cleaner and more sustainable energy future.
