Software Verification Engineer for Power Distribution
2023-12-24
Description of the assignment
As a test engineer in LV Power supply, you are responsible for the verification of Body Sub systems and functions at Base Function Verification Team. Working closely together with the The Company's design team in Power Supply.
• Executing/Perform LV power supply Component, Sub-System, Function verification.
• Develop test methods for area and incorporate specification requirement to develop testing.
• Develop automatic test approaches.
• Collaboration with colleges in China in power supply testing areas.
• You will be reporting to the Body Electronics System Test Leader and be a part of the Base
Function Verification Team at the Company's quarter in Sweden.
Qualifications and skills required for the role
B.Sc. Electrical or Computer Engineering or similar.
• 5 years' experience of verification of automotive environment.
• Test engineer that has good knowledge of Vector tools and communication of (CAN, LIN, FlexRay).
• Experience of automotive test in vehicles and knowledge in writing DVMs (Design verification methods).
• Python skill is required for test automation design.
• Travels to China could be needed.
• Winter and Summer expedition could be needed. (1-2 per year)
• Swedish driver's license
Personal attributes
• Ability to drive, motivate and convince.
• Everyone in our team has a high level of responsibility and mandate and is expected to be able to work autonomously.
