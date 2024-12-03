Software Verification Engineer
Job description
We are looking for a Software Verification Engineer in Power Supply System and you will work closely together with the high voltage and low voltage system design teams.
no later than 2024-01-30.
. For us, it is important that all competence and skills in the labor market are utilized. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity.
Responsibilities
• Perform components, system, and function level of testing in high voltage and low voltage power supply system.
• Design test methods and approaches based on area requirements and specifications.
• Collaborate with team in China and Sweden.
• Document and report test results.
• Analyze faults, document root causes and communicate findings to relevant design teams.
Qualifications
• B.Sc. or M.Sc. in Electrical, Computer Engineering, or a related field.
• 5+ years of experience in verification within automotive environment.
• Proficient with Vector tools for simulation and communication measurement (CAN, CAN FD, LIN, FlexRay, Ethernet Automotive).
• Knowledge of Unified Diagnostic Service (UDS) - ISO 14229 and experience with diagnostic tools.
• Skilled in writing DVMs (Design verification methods).
• Hands-on experience with automotive test in both vehicle and rig environments.
• Strong understanding of High and Low Voltage Power Distribution Systems.
• Valid Swedish driver's license.
Personal attributes
• Willingness to travel within Europe and China (approx. 4 - 6 trips per year).
• Strong leadership, motivational and persuasive skills.
• High level of responsibility, autonomy, and self-management within the team.
About the company
