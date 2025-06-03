Software Testing Intern Manual QA
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
Ezichoice AB
Location: Remote
Duration: 6 Months
Working Hours: Full-time
About Us:
Ezichoice is a service-based company that helps clients build tailored web and mobile-based projects. We are passionate about delivering high-quality digital solutions that solve real-world problems. We're currently seeking a motivated and passionate React.js Front-End Intern to join our team and gain hands-on experience working on diverse and exciting client projects.
Responsibilities:
Perform manual testing of web and mobile applications to ensure functionality, usability, and quality
Write, review, and execute detailed test cases based on project requirements
Identify, document, and track bugs using issue tracking tools (e.g., Jira, Trello)
Collaborate with developers and designers to understand features and ensure complete test coverage
Assist in creating and maintaining QA documentation
Participate in regular QA reviews and contribute to process improvement
Requirements:
Basic understanding of software development and testing concepts
Good analytical and problem-solving skills
Attention to detail and a methodical approach to testing
Familiarity with test case creation and bug reporting
Good communication skills and ability to work in a team
Eagerness to learn and grow in a dynamic tech environment
Nice to Have:
Familiarity with any bug tracking tools (e.g., Jira, Trello, Bugzilla)
Understanding of Agile/Scrum methodology
Experience testing on different browsers and mobile devices
Basic knowledge of APIs and Postman
Benefits:
Practical experience with live projects
Internship completion certificate
Mentorship from experienced QA engineers and developers
Flexible working environment
