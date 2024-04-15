Software Tester at Chris-Marine AB
Chris-Marine is looking for a motivated individual to join our experienced R&D team at our Malmö office!
About the position:
We are looking for someone who in the future would like to grow into a role as an experienced software test engineer and stay with the company long-term. You will work together with our software engineers, but due to the high degree of complexity in our industry, we also intend to mentor you and train you, and you will continually receive a bigger responsibility.
Several different software platforms are used, which means that you will be testing Windows applications (C#), cloud system with web portal, PLC systems and embedded systems (assembler and C). We also have a test automation system written in Python for some of our products. You will be working with test planning, execution and reporting, bug solving, development of test tools and customer support together with our after sales team.
You will primarily be working from the office in Malmö (Sweden), and occasionally travel to our office in Brøndby (Denmark). Travelling to customers and development partners is rare but may also occur.
About you:
You have an education in software testing and a general technical interest.
You are service minded and helpful towards colleagues and external contacts. You are curious and thrive in an environment where you get to work with problem solving, finding the right solution.
As a person you are energetic, flexible, and goal-oriented and you have strong interpersonal skills. You have strong verbal and written communication skills and feel confident communicating in English. You have a strong work ethic with a desire to progress, and completing a task well is part of what motivates you. Så ansöker du
