Software Tester
Goismo AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-11-16
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Goismo AB i Göteborg
We are people who want to make a difference.
We are looking for a experienced verification lead for one of our client.
You should have 5+ years' experience in:
• Experience in System Verification
• Experience in creation of DVM
• Experience in test automation using CANoe, CAPL, vTestStudio, Robot Test Framework
• Experience in Programming languages like Python
Following skills/experience are meritorious:
• Experience in working with HIL systems
• Experience in Continuous Integration / Continuous Delivery
• Experience in System engineering
• Experience in Cloud Platforms like AWS
• Knowledge in vehicle Diagnostics such as UDS/ISO 14229
• Experience working in Agile teams ( SAFE, Scrum )
• Certified by "International Software Testing Qualifications Board" (ISTQB)
On a personal level
You are flexible and have excellent communication and documentation skills. You have a positive attitude and are a supportive person with a customer focused approach.
You are eager to learn with a growth mindset and have a genuine interest in moving the testing process forward in a positive and driven way.
You are experienced with agile development (SAFe).
If the profile looks interesting to you don't hesitate to contact me (harinder.singh@goismo.com
) Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-16
E-post: harinder.singh@goismo.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Goismo AB
(org.nr 559343-3419) Kontakt
Harinder Singh Koranga harinder.singh@goismo.com Jobbnummer
8269126