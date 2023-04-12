Software Tester
2023-04-12
We have an exciting opportunity for a consultant to join our team on a "try and hire" assignment with one of our client companies. As a consultant, you will work closely with the client to support their hire recruitment needs. If the collaboration is successful, there is potential for permanent employment with the client.
The ideal candidate should be available to start the assignment within one month and bring a wealth of consulting expertise to the role. If you're looking for a challenging opportunity to showcase your skills and potentially secure a permanent position, we encourage you to apply for this "try and hire" assignment.Asignment
Focus on the behaviour of the product, verifying that the product in its entirety meets the requirements set on it, and validating that that it meets the expectations of the end customers. The client is doing this by continuously regression testing the mowers and spot testing functional areas after new implementation, both through set test suits, and through exploratory testing. Some automated approaches, but mostly manual test interactions. The client's intention is to test the products in its natural environment, meaning a lot of testing takes place outside. The team works closely with the embedded developers, systems engineers, electronical engineers, mechanical engineers, and the mechanical verification lab, all part of the Product R&D organization, as well as the sibling organization Residential Robotics R&D.
Qualifications
• B.Sc. or higher degree in field of Software development Embedded development, Testing, or mechatronics.
• Fluent and comfortable both in speaking and writing in English.
• Swedish driver's license (B).
• Situated in Jönköping area.
Meritorious:
Work experience in field of either developing or testing embedded products. Fluent in Swedish
Personality
ho are you? You are a curios person, intrigued by suspicious behavior, meticulous in your work, and willing to stand by and defend your results. You are a team player that are open for input that can put a different light on test result or ways to provoke issues, you see the value of both sharing knowledge both within and outside the team.
Formalities
• Assignment period: 2023-08-14 - 2024-02-14
• Extent: 100%
• Location: Huskvarna
• Remote work: 0%
• Competence level: 2
