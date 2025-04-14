Software Test Engineer
Ascom (Sweden) AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-04-14
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ascom (Sweden) AB i Göteborg
, Helsingborg
, Lund
, Malmö
, Gotland
eller i hela Sverige
Kickstart Your Career as a Software Test Engineer at Ascom!
Are you at the beginning of your career and passionate about quality assurance and testing embedded software? Do you want to be part of a global team that makes a difference every day? Then we have the perfect opportunity for you!
This position is to our Swedish site with placement in Gothenburg.
About Us: At Ascom, we are proud of what we do, knowing that we are making a difference. You will work in a stimulating and diverse environment where you can use your skills in a way that suits you best. As a knowledge-driven organization, it is important for us that our experts share their expertise and help colleagues grow. We offer an open and international environment where personal initiative is both expected and appreciated.
What You Will Do:
Design and implement manual and automated test cases based on requirements, using Kotlin.
Execute tests and analyze any failures. Troubleshooting.
Install and configure test systems in our lab.
Participate in reviews of requirements and test cases.
Collaborate with colleagues and partners in Ascom's global organization.
What We Are Looking For:
Master's or Bachelor's degree in Physics, Electrical Engineering, IT, or Computer Science.
2-3 years of experience in software testing.
Fluent in Swedish and English, both spoken and written.
Experience in test automation with Kotlin, Python, or similar.
Experience with agile testing methods.
Personal Skills: We believe you are a responsible problem solver with a sense of ownership and a willingness to learn new technologies. You have a passion for software testing and feel comfortable working with other test engineers and developers to ensure systems are designed for reliability, performance, and quality. You pay attention to detail and are quality-conscious because our products are often used in hospitals or enterprises. If you dare and care to do your very best and make a real difference in your work, you are probably one of us.
Why Ascom? Within Ascom Global R&D, you are an important contributor with broad responsibilities and good opportunities to grow in your role. Our culture is reflected by the Ascom Way and its six principles: Customer Focus, Commitment & Accountability, Growth, Innovation, Leadership, we are Ascom. Ascom is a company where you will be able to engage with all parts of the value stream, from development to sales, manufacturing, and service delivery. If you are motivated by making a real difference in your work, you are probably one of us.
Contact and Application: Are you interested in the job? The selection process is ongoing, so please submit your application as soon as possible through the "apply" button Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ascom (Sweden) AB
(org.nr 556336-6292), http://ascom.com Arbetsplats
Ascom Kontakt
Anna Harper anna.harper@ascom.com Jobbnummer
9284614