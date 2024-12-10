Software Test Engineer
Who are we?
Everything we do starts with people. Our purpose is to provide freedom to move, in a personal, sustainable and safe way. We are committed to simplifying our customers' lives by offering better technology solutions that improve their impact on the world and bringing the most advanced mobility innovations to protect them, their loved ones and the people around them.
Volvo Cars' continued success is the result of a collaborative, diverse, and inclusive working environment. The people of Volvo Cars are committed to making a difference in our world. Today, we are one of the most well-known and respected car brands, with over 40,000 employees across the globe. We believe in bringing out the best in each other and harnessing the true power of people. At Volvo Cars your career is designed around your talents and aspirations so you can reach your full potential. Join us on a journey of a lifetime as we create safety, autonomous driving and electrification technologies of tomorrow.
Who We Are
Connected Experience is a unit within R&D which includes Connectivity Platform, Infotainment, Car Cloud and Remote Functions, Vehicle Data- & Diagnostics as well as HW and Mechatronics. The ART Remote Functions contribute to the overall connected experience of our customers. We build, provide, and operate a highly secure run-time ecosystem of products to remotely access the connected cars, including the Volvo Cars mobile app and digital key. Every day we make life less complicated for hundreds of thousands of people by giving them remote access to the car from the comfort of their couch. With the app you can for instance start, heat and prepare the car for your trip by sending your destination to the car, either from your phone, tablet or your watch.
The team is primarily located in Gothenburg, Sweden (Lindholmen Office).
What You'll Do
We are seeking passionate engineers to join our talented Software Development team in Lindholmen and contribute to the next-generation connected vehicle experience. As a Software Test Engineer, you'll play a critical role in ensuring our software products adhere to Volvo's quality standards. In this role, you'll design and execute both manual and automated test plans, identify and track bugs, work closely with developers to resolve issues, and maintain product stability through regression testing. Your work will also involve building automated test scripts, conducting manual testing where appropriate, participating in code reviews, and improving test methodologies to support our continuous integration systems.
Who You Are
The ideal candidate will have a Bachelor's degree in Engineering (or equivalent experience), with a strong background in Quality Assurance for complex Embedded Systems. Experience with Test Automation tools such as Pytest, Robot, or Selenium is essential, along with a valid Swedish driver's license (B). Familiarity with tools like CANoe and CANalyzer is advantageous, as is prior experience in the automotive sector. If you're customer-focused, analytical, and excited about contributing to high-quality software solutions that improve lives, Volvo Cars invites you to be part of our innovative journey.
The ideal candidate will have a Bachelor's degree in Engineering (or equivalent experience), with a strong background in Quality Assurance for complex Embedded Systems. Experience with Test Automation tools such as Pytest, Robot, or Selenium is essential, along with a valid Swedish driver's license (B). Familiarity with tools like CANoe and CANalyzer is advantageous, as is prior experience in the automotive sector. If you're customer-focused, analytical, and excited about contributing to high-quality software solutions that improve lives, Volvo Cars invites you to be part of our innovative journey.
