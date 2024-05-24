Software Test Engineer
Competence AB is a startup consultancy firm. We are looking for passionate people to grow with.https://jcompetence.se/
Role Description
This is a full-time hybrid role for a Software Test Engineer to our client.
Job scope outline:
Create and execute comprehensive test plans and test cases in Microsoft DevOps.
Maintain Microsoft DevOps development build pipelines and integrate the test automation framework into the build process.
Serve as a subject matter expert of software testing within the software development and R&D.
Education and Experience:
B.Sc or M.Sc in Software Engineering, Computer Science or similar.
Good understanding of software testing methodologies, principles, and best practices for both front-end and back-end. Experience in firmware testing is a merit.
Hands-on experience with test automation tools such as Cypress, Selenium, Cucumber, or similar. Experience with Cypress is a merit.
Proficiency in programming languages such as Java, Java Script/Type Script, Python, or C#.
Working knowledge of test management software and Azure DevOps pipelines.
