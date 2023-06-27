software test engineer
2023-06-27
Job description
Randstad Technologies are looking for an experienced software test engineer with focus on test automation using robotic process automation (Selenium-Robot Framework).
Here you will be working with refactoring regression suite and create End to End test cases and work with both Windows desktop based application test automation as well as with Linux applications.
Randstad Technologies is specialized in competences within IT. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Technologies, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
Responsibilities
Develop and maintain the product test plan according and identify test scenarios based on product requirements.
Setting requirements and creating automated test scripts according to requirements and strategy as well as performing manual tests.
Create test reports, including summarize test results and recommendation for stakeholder.
Setup and manage the product specific target system and test environment.
Qualifications
Must-have:
Technical education at Master or Bachelor level
Excellent knowledge and hands-on experience in testing Windows Desktop applications and Linux b, based applications testing life cycle
Good knowledge in Windows and Linux operating systems
Good experience in working with different Network protocols such as OPC, Modbus etc.,
Good understanding about Industry Automation standards
Good experience working with different flavors of Linux operating system
Good experience in creating test plan and report
Good experience in Test automation
Fluent in English both oral and written
Nice-to-have:
Experience of Scrum way of working
Experience in different frameworks for test automation
Experience using Azure DevOps for planning, test case management and CI environment.
We put emphasis on personal suitability and we are looking for candidates with excellent people skills and an ability to deal with a multinational and multicultural environment. As a tester, thoroughness is important as well as the ability to manage technically complex tasks.
For this position you must be available to start within 1-2 months.
Experience
5 years or more professional experience working with software testing
About the company
Randstad Technologies specializes in the field of IT and is part of Randstad, the world leader in recruitment and consulting with operations in 38 countries. With this global network, in combination with our strong local foundation, we can offer a wide range of varied and developing assignments and jobs for you who are a specialist in IT. Our mission is to help you reach your true potential with your career in focus!
