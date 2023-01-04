Software Test Engineer
Expleo Technology Nordic AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-01-04
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Expleo Technology Nordic AB i Göteborg
Software Test Engineer
As a Software Test Engineer you will work with existing and new parts in current and upcoming projects. The work is done in agile teams that include HW/SW and project management competence.
Main responsibilities:
We are now looking for ambitious test and verification engineers to perform various verification methods. The ideal candidates will create and automate test cases according to actual requirements and documenting the results.
• Perform testing activities independently or as a part of a team
• Work with the test and engineering teams to create the best test environment, HIL or MIL
• Ability to work within different test environment, i.e. rigs, simulated environments boxcars as well as real cars or similar settings.
• Ensuring proficiency and adequate level of details in reports and testing results
Required Qualifications:
• M.Sc. or B.Sc. within applied physcs, computer science and engineering, electronics, mechatronic or equivalent
• Proficient in programming languages such as C/C++ and Python/Bash/CAPL
• Knowledge and experience on vehicle networks and communication protocols such as CAN, TCP/IP, IEEE 802.11x, BLE, and Bluetooth
• Experience of one or several tools such as Wireshark, CANalyzer, CANoe RQM, Elvis, RTC, Test Builder, Jira, Jenkins, CANoe, , Confluence, TMS, MP3 tag, Doors, I-Tap, PCAN viewer, Teraterm, Renesas, HP QC
• Very strong verbal and written communication skills in English
• International Software Testing Qualifications Board (ISTQB) certification
• Documented testing experience.
Personal qualities
Positive approach and solution focused
Result oriented and able to take decisions
Integrity, courage and personal energy Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-03
E-post: recruiting-nordics@expleogroup.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Expleo Technology Nordic AB
(org.nr 556724-3869)
Hvitfeldtsplatsen 4 (visa karta
)
411 20 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
7313701