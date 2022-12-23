Software System Owner Vehicle Climate functions
2022-12-23
Blue Eye offers creative solutions through engineering expertise. We carry our experience and knowledge with the best professionals in different disciplines to offer optimal solutions to our clients.
As an employee or a sub-contractor, working within the Blue Eye family, we encourage you to share your ideas and experiences. This enables our teams to increase their knowledge and deliver high quality product development as well as strengthen our competitiveness as a company.
Description
We are looking for an external consultant to work onsite with our Automotive R&D client in Lindholmen, Gothenburg.
The position is full time with Hybrid work policy of working 1-2 days from home as agreed with the team.
As a Software Sub System Owner in the Thermal Energy Management Department, you will actively drive and lead the development of SW architecture according to functional requirements in order to fulfil given targets in terms of timing, delivery and quality. An important part of the job is to communicate and align with colleagues across geographical locations.
Tasks
• Participate in the definition of functional realization.
• Write system design requirement for each assigned function within projects in System Weaver.
• Define signal interface for distributed system.
• Responsible for securing quality and completeness of the requirements in the System Design.
• Participate in the cross functional team, to enable deliveries according to project time plan including verification of technical requirements.
Qualifications
- We believe that you have an engineering degree or equivalent. You also have at least 5 years' experience of working with software subsystem development in the automotive industry, i.e. signal creation and requirement writing, handling and follow up.
- The release process of software and hardware in automotive industry is mandatory competence
- It is important with an experience of working with functions in climate or cooling area.
- System Weaver, Elektra and/or Simulink are relevant tools that we believe you manage as well as daily project and team work.
As a Blue Eye employee, you are not just one of many, you 'll be part of our family.
We believe that the happier you are at your work, the better performance you 'll have. We achieve this through constantly and carefully listening to the needs of each of our employees.
For Blue Eye the most important thing is our employees, therefore we give constant training in different topics, as well as constantly looking for benefits that actively increase employee satisfaction.
