Software Support Engineer
2026-03-09
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions.
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
As a Software Support Engineer, you play an important role in ensuring that our prototype buses run the right software configuration throughout their development lifecycle.
This is a varied role that combines hands-on practical work in the vehicles with structured preparation and problem-solving at your desk. You will be in the workshop and out in the buses daily - updating software, troubleshooting issues and making sure systems are ready to support ongoing development.
You will work closely with internal customers, system owners and product owners across TRATON R&D. Building relationships, planning together and finding solutions as a team are central parts of the role. Some travel is included when needed.
Job Responsibilities
In this role, you will:
Prepare, execute and validate software updates on prototype buses
Work hands-on in vehicles during daily development activities
Collaborate closely with internal stakeholders, system owners and product owners
Support continuous improvements in tools, processes and ways of working
Contribute to a collaborative, supportive and solution-oriented team culture
Support test engineers and workshop colleagues by answering technical questions
Troubleshoot and resolve software-related issues in the buses
Who You Are
We believe you enjoy combining practical work with technical problem-solving, and that you approach challenges with curiosity and persistence. You don't need to know everything from day one - what matters most is your willingness to learn and grow.
You likely have:
Experience using computers for programming, configuration or system diagnostics
An interest in vehicle systems or similar technical environments
A driver's license and confidence driving vehicles
Good communication skills and a collaborative mindset
A relevant education from a vocational university or technical university
It's a plus if you also have:
Previous Scania experience
A bus driving license (D)
To thrive with us, you are:
Curious and engaged in technology
Open, communicative and comfortable asking questions
Persistent and solution-focused
Willing to contribute ideas and improve how we work together
If this role sounds interesting but you don't meet every requirement, we still encourage you to apply.
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds - your unique experience and perspectives is valuable to us.
This Is Us
At Scania Bus, we develop sustainable, innovative and reliable transport solutions that move people and societies forward. Our engineering culture is built on openness, diversity and respect for the individual. As our industry evolves, we continuously learn, challenge ourselves and develop the next generation of buses together.
Who am I as a leader
My leadership is based on trust, respect and responsibility. I believe in setting clear goals - the what and the why -while giving you support and guidance along the way.
I encourage open dialogue, honesty and shared decision-making, and I strongly believe in teamwork - within our group, across People Transport Solutions and throughout Scania and TRATON.
My goal is to create an environment where you feel supported, included and able to grow. If this role excites you, I encourage you to apply - even if you don't tick every box. We will coach and support you to reach what's needed.
• Ingvar Selander, Group Manager
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses for an easy commute to Södertälje.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application, consisting of your CV and kindly ask you not to share a cover letter to ensure an efficient and unbiased recruitment process for all parties.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2026-03-23. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
