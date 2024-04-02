Software Release Leader
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
In a fast-paced world accelerating towards electrification, would you like to play an important role in our software release pipeline, delivering new features to our customers? Would you like to contribute to Volvo's mission to create world leading electric propulsion technology? Here is an opportunity to join us as Software Release Leader in 'Electromobility - Electric Propulsion System'.
What you will do
At Volvo Group Electromobility you will contribute to the transformation of our company, the transport industry and society at large.
You will:
* Manage product configurations on software, meeting the unique requirements for a diverse product line.
* Leading the integration and verification processes with product owners for in-house software development and bridging with component owners for supplier developed software.
* Quality gatekeeper on the release content and delivery notes for every release.
* Create and maintain the software delivery plan through continuous communication with our stakeholders
* Assess regulatory impacts for software deliveries along the development life cycle. Includes supplier software too.
* Secure software and hardware compatibility.
* Ensure commonality between product configurations and thereby optimize the software variants delivered
Who are you?
Do you dream big? We do too, and we are excited to grow together.
You have a strong can-do attitude, a learning mindset and ability to drive tasks to completion. Excellent communication and problem-solving skills. You are experienced at working in a global organization with cross functional interaction
* Bachelors/master's degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering
* At least 5+ years of experience in automotive technology especially in Embedded Software development
* Possess a good knowledge about tools & workflow management systems - eg. version control systems
* Very good understanding of Continuous Integration and software tool chains
* You are fluent in English, both written and spoken.
* Agile processes (KANBAN, SCRUM), experience from agile product development using the SAFe framework
Do you have any questions:
Darwin Jose, Group Manager, darwin.jose@volvo.com
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
