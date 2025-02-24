Software Quality Manager - Vehicle Technology
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Do you have a solid software quality background? Do you like to work in a global team? Do you have the curiosity and drive to take on new possibilities? Are you able to create a climate of cross-functional collaboration where everyone is accountable and proud of the products and solutions?
If yes - then we are hoping for you to join our team!
We are Product Lead, a part of Vehicle Software Factory
At Volvo Group Trucks Technology, you will contribute to the transformation of our company, the transport industry and society at large.
In this role, you will be the Software Quality Manager for Vehicle Technology and be of the Product Lead & Release Management team reporting to the undersigned, Lars Ekström, Global Technology Manager. We are located in three sites: Bangalore, Curitiba and Gothenburg and we proudly take ownership of our system and software integration of the complete truck.
Our Software Quality Manager will be the leader of the Vehicle Technology quality network and will be Vehicle Technologies representative in the Group Truck Technologies quality network.
Your future role?
We are looking for a Software Quality Manager for Vehicle Technology. You will drive the complete Vehicle Technology organization to achieve high-quality software deliveries, pro-active and reactive.
You will lead part of, and be part of, a global network of Quality Engineers and foster collaboration across sites and organizations. You will heavily support your colleagues in the Vehicle Software Factory, as well as in other value streams of Vehicle Technology.
Additionally, you will:
* Report quality status, both pro-active and reactive, to the Vehicle Technology leadership team.
* Drive progress in our quality tools and adapt to the need for our business plans and strategic objectives.
* Be part of the Product Lead & Release management team, contributing to the overall strategies extending beyond your quality role.
Who are you?
We're looking for someone with a proactive, solution-driven mindset who takes ownership and drives meaningful change. You're pragmatic, persistent, and unafraid to challenge the status quo, always pushing for the highest-quality standards. As a servant leader, you excel at prioritizing, empowering your team, and driving progress, even with an endless backlog. You focus on aligning short-term tasks with long-term goals and removing obstacles to ensure success.
Your ability to build strong relationships and influence others shines through as you navigate complex networks with ease. Communication is your strength-you inspire, present with confidence, and engage stakeholders at all levels. Adaptable and resilient, you thrive in dynamic environments and stay focused under pressure. Your curiosity fuels your drive for continuous improvement, and you're motivated by delivering impactful solutions that add true value to everything you work on.
Requirements:
* University degree in Mechatronics, Software Engineering, Automotive Engineering or equivalent education.
* Leadership or managerial experience, from line or project management.
* Robust understanding of A-SPICE, ISO26262 and similar frameworks and standards.
* Experience in agile ways of working.
* Good business understanding and know-how in stakeholder management.
What's in it for you?
We can offer you the opportunity to work together with highly skilled colleagues in an exciting, global environment, which provides opportunities to develop both professionally and personally. Our daily work is performed in an international environment giving the opportunity to interact with highly committed colleagues from different cultures. We trust the individual, act as a team, and stay close to the product. You'll have the chance to make a true impact - driving excellence in Quality and shaping the future of our trucks to deliver the reliability and performance our customers deserve. Occasional trips to our other sites across the globe will be part of your assignment.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
