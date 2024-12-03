Software Manufacturing Engineer at Volvo Cars
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's introduce ourselves
At Manufacturing Engineering, you are part of a global production team that makes sure that the cars we build meet the highest expectations from our customers. In close collaboration with colleagues in other business units, we develop and implement flexible and efficient production systems with people in focus. If you want to reach your personal goals together with other people, Manufacturing Engineering is the place to be.
What you'll do
Within Manufacturing Engineering, we are now looking for a Software Manufacturing Engineer. You will be joining a highly competent team with a strong team spirit. In Car development programs we design and verify process, methods and scripts to download Software, activate and test car electrical functions and components. It is also within your role to ensure product and process feedback to Research and Development (R&D) in order to fulfil the manufacturing attributes: quality, assembly time, cost efficiency, environment, change over and flexibility.
What you'll bring
We are looking for a committed, positive and proactive Engineer who is passionate about cars. The right candidate is an analytical and target-oriented person with an open-minded attitude. Thanks to your communication skills you have the ability to create strong and trustful relationships. You have a holistic perspective and have a good understanding of what compromises to make. High customer service focus and flexible/agile mindset.
Your background is a Bachelor degree or similar practical experience.
We are looking for a candidate with previous experience from production processes and product development, preferably from automotive. Software knowledge, vehicle control systems as well experience within automation assembly is meritorious. In addition, your personality will be of outmost importance.
If you have competence within electrical communication concepts (Wireless, CAN/FlexRay, IP/UDP, Software Download, Diagnostic), it is a big bonus.
"Dare to be curious, dare to be different, dare to think differently, and dare to make a difference!"
