Software in the Loop developer (SIL)
2024-07-26
Create the driver's new digital workplace!
Scania is now transforming from being a supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
We are looking for a skilled SIL engineer to be part of one of the most interesting and challenging projects you will come across! In this very intense and interesting development phase, our goal is to create the driver's new digital workplace.
Our team is implementing a simulation platform for embedded software, where not only the mechatronic hardware and the environmental surroundings are simulated, but also the embedded software itself is executed.
Your work assignments
In this role, you will get the opportunity to work on the big picture, and at the same time dive into details.
* Develop solutions and software for the simulation environment
* Having a high interaction within our team as well as with our many users within the embedded software community at Scania
* Gain a broad understanding of most of Scania's vehicle systems and functions
* Various tasks to enable target code to run on a PC and possibly to integrate it with other Scania test frameworks.
With us, innovation is important and we work on continuous improvements. You will from the start be able to adopt and shape the group's working methods.
Your profile
As a person, you have good communication skills, are cooperative, and take responsibility for having a good simulated environment for our project. You are at your best with a high workload and use your strong problem-solving skills and creativity.
Most likely, you have a few years of experience as an Embedded Developer and have worked with simulation models and relevant software tools. You are experienced in software development with C/C++ and Python. Prior experience in automated test systems, SIL, Linux, and/or other types of simulation environments is required. Experience with Vector Classic AUTOSAR is an advantage.
We offer
In addition to career and development opportunities, we can offer you other benefits such as free training at Scania's own health center Gröndal, or a wellness allowance. You will also be offered performance bonuses, an occupational pension, flexible working hours, the opportunity to lease a car through the company, and much more. Scania also organizes several events throughout the year where family and friends are always welcome. If you live in Stockholm, we also offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress
For more information
Please contact Thomas Richter, Head of the Software Factory group +46 (0)72 0840 114.
Application
The application shall contain a CV and copy of degree certificates. Apply no later than the 18th of March 2024. Kindly note there might be a background check needed for this position.
