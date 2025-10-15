Software GUI Implementer
About Justera Group Justera Group AB is a leading Swedish IT consulting firm with great experience specializing in building high-performing technology teams and delivering end-to-end IT solutions. Led by dynamic female executives, Justera Group focuses on helping businesses harness the power of digital technologies to continuously evolve in today's rapidly changing economy. The company has deep expertise in IT consultancy, software development, and recruitment services, providing clients with purpose-driven, well-trained consultants who consistently deliver efficient and effective results. Justera Group manages the entire talent lifecycle, from hiring to ongoing management, ensuring the right fit for each project on time and within budget. With their strong commitment to quality, collaboration, and client success, Justera Group is a trusted partner for technology innovation across Sweden. About the Role: We are looking for an experienced SW GUI implementer to support us with further development and improvement of user interfaces on our products. The assignment involves implementing changes in the GUI to: Simplify the choice of ventilation mode Enable easier management of startup configurations (Service & Settings) You will work closely with system and function developers to ensure a user-friendly and robust solution. Requirements:
5-10 years of experience in software development
Solid experience of C++, Qt and QML
Accustomed to working in technically complex embedded environments
Ability to collaborate in cross-functional teams Independent, structured and solution-oriented
Meritorious:
Experience from MedTech or other regulated industry
Knowledge of UI/UX design principles
Experience of embedded Linux Personal qualities
You are a team player with an eye for detail, while being able to work independently.
You thrive in technology-based environments where quality and usability are in focus.
What We Offer:
A dynamic and innovative workplace driving advancements in cutting-edge robotic technologies
The opportunity to collaborate with talented cross-functional teams on meaningful and impactful projects
Competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits package
A supportive culture that fosters continuous learning, growth, and professional development
Flexible hybrid working model for an optimal work-life balance
25 days of annual leave to recharge and relax
An annual wellness allowance of 3,500 SEK to support your health and wellbeing
