Software Engineering Manager Embedded Linux & Freertos
2025-02-10
ABOUT THE COMPANY
SVP Worldwide is the world's largest consumer sewing machine company, accounting for approximately one out of every three household sewing machines sold annually across the globe. The company and its three iconic brands - SINGER®, VIKING®, and PFAFF® - have delighted consumers for over 170 years. These premium brands and products are regarded as the choice for serious sewists and novice crafters.
The company's corporate headquarters is in Nashville, TN, and supported by regional headquarters/sales offices located in Milan (Italy), and Mexico City (Mexico) that, combined, reach consumers in more than 180 countries. SVP has manufacturing facilities across Asia and Latin America, multiple R&D centers, and a global supply chain with distribution centers in all regions.
SVP Worldwide continues to weave our culture into the fabric of our team members by living out our core values of Integrity, Trust, Teamwork and Customer Focus. As our industry continues to grow, there are vast opportunities for new team members who share our commitment to delivering the world's finest sewing products, services and overall customer experience.
We are around 50 talented engineers at the R&D center in Jönköping, where some of the most advanced sewing and embroidery machines in the world are being developed.
ABOUT THE ROLE
We are seeking a Software Engineering Manager with a strong background in Embedded Linux, FreeRTOS, and Qt for UI development to lead and mentor a team of talented engineers. This role is ideal for a hands-on leader who excels at managing teams, driving technical excellence, and aligning engineering efforts with business objectives through OKRs (Objectives and Key Results).
As a key leader in our machine software team, you will be responsible for guiding the team in designing, developing, and optimizing real-time and embedded software solutions for next-generation products. You will work closely with cross-functional teams, including hardware engineers, product managers, and stakeholders, to deliver high-quality, scalable, and efficient embedded solutions.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
Team Leadership & Management:
Lead, mentor, and grow a team of embedded software engineers.
Foster a culture of innovation, collaboration, and continuous learning.
Define and track OKRs to measure team and project success.
Oversee hiring, onboarding, and career development of engineers.
Embedded Software & UI Development:
Guide the design and development of Embedded Linux and FreeRTOS-based applications.
Oversee board bring-up, BSP development, and driver integration.
Ensure efficient real-time system performance and low-power optimizations.
Develop and optimize Qt-based graphical user interfaces (GUIs) for embedded systems.
Improve UI performance and responsiveness in resource-constrained environments.
Project & Technical Execution:
Own the software development lifecycle, from planning to deployment.
Help define architecture and best practices for scalable embedded software.
Lead Agile development processes, code reviews, and CI/CD integration.
Collaborate with stakeholders to translate business requirements into technical roadmaps.
Basic Electronics & Debugging:
Read schematics, analyze circuits, and assist in hardware-software debugging.
Work closely with the hardware team on PCB bring-up and system validation.
QUALIFICATIONS
Education & Experience:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering, or a related field.
5+ years of experience in embedded software development.
2+ years of experience managing or leading engineering teams.
Technical Skills:
Strong experience with Embedded Linux, FreeRTOS, Yocto, and Buildroot.
Proficiency in C, C++, Python, and shell scripting.
Experience with Qt framework for UI development and optimization.
Expertise in UI performance tuning and resource-efficient graphical rendering.
Experience with ARM Cortex-M/A architectures, BSPs, and device drivers.
Knowledge of I2C, SPI, UART, CAN, Ethernet, MQTT, and BLE.
Familiarity with basic electronics, including reading schematics and debugging circuits.
Leadership & Project Management:
Proven ability to hire, mentor, and develop engineers.
Experience with Agile methodologies (Scrum), Jira, and Confluence.
Strong communication skills for cross-functional collaboration.
Ability to define and execute OKRs for team and project success.
Nice-to-Have Skills:
Experience with OTA firmware updates and secure boot.
Knowledge of DevOps for embedded software (CI/CD, Jenkins, Docker, etc.).
Experience with low-power embedded systems and battery-operated devices.
WORK ENVIRONMENT
You'll be working from our office in Jönköping, with the flexibility to work remotely part of the time. Occasional domestic and international travel may be required.
THE INDUSTRY
The sewing machine industry is a global industry that is experiencing renewed growth. In developed markets, growth rates are projected to outpace GDP growth, according to Global Industry Analysts, Inc., the leading industry data source. Growth in these markets is driven by the millennial generation that is increasingly attracted to personalization, crafts, and self-expression. In developing markets, the industry is expected to grow at 4% annually, fueled by the emerging middle class and the "need to sew" segment that uses sewing machines to support the household.
THE FUTURE
In 2021, SVP Worldwide was acquired by Platinum Equity (www.platinumequity.com), a global investment firm with more than $25 billion of assets under management and a portfolio of approximately 50 operating companies that serve customers around the world. Platinum Equity has committed to fully support SVP's continued growth and to bring additional financial and operational resources to bear to help accelerate the company's efforts.
SVP is planning to invest even more in R&D to meet the increasing demand of new products and innovations.
Join our dynamic team and contribute to innovative solutions in sewing technology.
Apply now to make a difference with your design expertise! Så ansöker du
