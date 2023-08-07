Software engineering manager
2023-08-07
Sysmex Astrego is a rapidly growing in vitro diagnostic company with a commercialized diagnostic test to determine the presence of bacteria in patient samples and resistance to various antibiotics. Our mission is to shape the advancement of healthcare. We are committed to grow as a sustainable company, creating social and economic value, and providing a greater sense of security among people and the society in which they live.
The role
Sysmex Astrego is growing and this is a new role reporting directly to Director R&D. Your responsibility is to inspire, lead, shape, and grow the software engineering team, today consisting of 7 members. You will enable the team in their daily work; ensuring that the team has a clear view of where to go, remove obstacles when required, and work closely with several stakeholders to ensure priorities are clear. You will be fully responsible for software development results.
You will support, coach and lead development in respect to agile principles, and ensure that the team's mission, goals, scope and product domain are understood.
Ensure that teams have a defined and efficient way of working in regards to planning, work and tooling.
Inspire and help the team towards self-management to acquire new knowledge and to constantly improve.
Collaborate with product management and R&D to align product and technical objectives.
We program mostly in Python and C on an embedded Linux platform. We are taking next steps in our internal way of working, and we want to implement test-driven development with Kanban or Scrum as a working method. The development environment is in PyCharm and case management takes place in Jira. We use Git as a repo manager through BitBucket.
Your profile
You are interested in people management and leading teams, as well as helping team members to succeed. At the same time you are driven by continuously improving our way of working.
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science or related technical field
Minimum of 3 years experience of leading engineering projects and teams
Minimum of 10 years hands-on software development experience
Previous experience of software development in medical devices or diagnostics
Strong ability to clearly communicate and interact with other departments and stakeholders
Highly structured and thorough in your daily work
Excellent communications skills in Swedish and English
Previous experience of bringing products through FDA approval is meritorious.
We offer
Sysmex Astrego is committed to creating an inclusive workplace that values diversity. We are a non-discriminatory company and give every qualified candidate the opportunity to bring their expertise and valuable contributions to the team.
Among other things we offer you:
competitive compensation package
wellness allowance
work-life balance.
To find out more about working with us: https://careers.sysmex-astrego.se/
Please note that this work is onsite at our office in Uppsala.
About us
Sysmex Astrego AB is a fast-growing and innovative company in medical diagnostics, with a vision to develop diagnostic products to contribute to the global fight against antibiotic resistance. The company's first product is aimed at primary care for the diagnosis of urinary tract infection with suggestions for appropriate antibiotics. Så ansöker du
