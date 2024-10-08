Software Engineering Leader
Inter Ikea Systems Service AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2024-10-08
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Inter Ikea Systems Service AB i Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Älmhult
eller i hela Sverige
Are you ready to roll up your sleeves and dive into the world of integration architecture? In our Retail Operation Solutions & Support department (ROSS), we're on the lookout for a passionate Software Engineering Leader who isn't afraid to utilise your own hands to lead by example in your expert area of integration!
About the role
In this brand-new role, you'll be the go-to guru, leading the charge and paving the way for other engineers as they navigate their integration projects. Your mission, should you choose to accept it, involves supporting our talented development and architecture teams by demonstrating how our clever integration patterns can be seamlessly implemented.
There are no direct reports for this role, but you'll take the lead in developing proof of concepts and piloting integrations of the patterns you create. Your work will be instrumental in shaping the future of our integration architecture, and you'll become the bridge that connects our various systems and teams. If you love solving complex problems, mentoring fellow engineers, and turning visionary ideas into practical solutions, this might just be the perfect spot for you! So, are you ready to join us on this exciting journey and help build the future of ROSS.
Our base platforms currently consist of a retail operations module based on Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central and LS Central, a business intelligence application based on Qlik Sense, a Customer Relations Management module (Master Version CRM), based on Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Engagement and an Azure component-based platform for DCX products such as cart & checkout, profile pages, etc. We are now starting a journey to upgrade our ERP core digital retail offer with D365 Finance & Operation, D365 Commerce, D365 Customer Engagement, D365 Field service and different power platform apps. For this to work in an IKEA context we also have several integration platforms that exchange data between the franchisor Inter IKEA range and supply systems and franchise retailer mentioned systems. You will be the crucial Allen key to the assembly of our integrated solutions for the many people, globally.
To be successful in this role, the following knowledge, skills, and experiences would be valuable:
Expertise in the design and implement integration concepts within the landscape.
Implement infrastructure as code in Azure using ARM-templates.
Create and maintain comprehensive documentation and blueprints in Confluence.
Strong organizational and communication skills, including active listening and the ability to communicate complex issues in a simple way.
Possess expert knowledge of core Azure components, including: API Management/Logic Apps/Bicep (ARM-templates)/Event Grid.Storage Account (Blobs, Tables, Queues). Service Bus.
Understand core concepts for handling security in Azure.
Familiarity with Azure Integration Services.
Support other development teams at ROSS by guiding them on how to implement integration patterns.
Lead the development of proof of concepts and pilot integrations of the created patterns.
Leads with the IKEA Values.
University degree or experience in a relevant engineering field
Strong experience and proven track record in working with and leading complex development projects from an engineering perspective.
In-depth experience with prototype development and working in an agile environment.
About Us
IKEA's vision is to create a better everyday life for the many people, and it influences everything we do, all over the world. This job is in the IKEA unit responsible for developing, delivering and managing the digital offering for IKEA retailers worldwide, Retail Operation Solution and Support (ROSS).
Take time to explore the IKEA Franchise system here, and read more about us here.
Through the core digital retail offer, we deliver digital capabilities for retail operations to manage range, sales, customer engagement, food operations, finance and business intelligence. This means we proudly deliver core digital products that support retail operations for 10 IKEA retailers across 29 countries.
Additional Information
At IKEA we believe that we're better when we're physically together for collaboration, dialogues, and conversations. We believe in the power of human interactions; the informal chats, the energy, belonging, and creativity generated by people being in the same place. Our approach is that we spend most of our time in the IKEA workplace and with the flexibility to work from home when relevant.
This is a full-time role (40 hours per week) located in Malmö, Sweden. You will report to the Architecture Manager for ROSS.
21 October 2024 is the closing date to apply for this role. Please send your application - CV and motivation - in English and let us know why you would be a good fit. We look forward to hearing from you!
I'm interested Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Inter Ikea Systems Service AB
(org.nr 556276-3549)
Hyllie Vattenparksgata 32 (visa karta
)
215 34 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
8943497