Software Engineering Lead - Digital Health - AstraZeneca AB - Elektronikjobb i Göteborg
Software Engineering Lead - Digital Health
AstraZeneca AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg
2020-06-04
At AstraZeneca, we put patients first, and we have a results-oriented strategy -to digitize the way we develop and deliver new medicines. To get there we need outstanding people, and we now have an open position in our Software Engineering team-so if you've got a passion for technology and want to develop things that make an impact on people's lives, this is the place!
Our beautiful campus in Gothenburg is one of AstraZeneca's three strategic science centers. The site is home to over 2,600 employees, from 50 different nationalities. Gothenburg includes the complete range of functions, and as such offers plenty of development opportunities for a wide range of professionals. Our science teams in Gothenburg collaborate with academic and industry partners in Sweden and globally. And the site itself has been designed with teamwork in mind. From the Coffee Lab to exercise areas, we've built a series of environments where innovation can happen.
R&D IT is an outstanding organization at the forefront of the technology revolution in healthcare. We're applying technologies such as AI, machine learning, software and data engineering and analytics to provide critical insights. This role will act as Lead for a specific portfolio with products, a platform and portal that digitalizes our clinical trials and partner with Business Relationship Manager, Data Analytics team, Medical Devices team and Product Owner in the delivery. We are now bringing more and more of software engineering & development inhouse and engage with our internal and external partners as a strategic partner in delivering life-changing medicines to our patients. A great opportunity for the right candidate to lead in this space as we're implementing our new strategy.
What you 'll do
Working in partnership with the Business Product owners you will lead and handle Digital Health initiatives and work closely with Platform Lead(s) and BRM to achieve your goals. The products consist of a wide range of components where we are harmonizing both backend and frontend solutions into a service catalogue of solutions. This is a combination of COTS and bespoke parts. Connected devices and SaMD (Software as a Medical Device) will be a crucial part of the solutions.
* Assesses business and technical requirements and business priorities as well as leads high-level investigations or analysis aligned to the strategy
* Leads, Coaches and Mentors a team of software engineers
* Crafts sophisticated software solutions in a balanced and manageable way using existing and new platforms, in close collaboration with enterprise and solution architecture
* Defines and adheres to software engineering & platform engineering practices
* Contributes as a technology advisor identifying Information Technology systems implications and providing recommendations to support business objectives
* Responsible for implementing strategies covering testing, release, and documentation for applicable platforms in conjunction with the DevOps team
Essential for the role
* Confirmed experience of leading and growing Senior Software Engineering teams with a proven track record and motivational leadership
* Proven understanding of modern software engineering patterns and architectures.
* Significant experience of using Agile approaches at scale, across projects and products
* Strong knowledge of modern cloud architectures and offerings
* Cloud service backend (AWS)
* Databases (Mongo DB)
Desirable
* Container solutions (Docker, Kubernetes, EKS, Istio)
* Streaming and messaging (Apache Kafka)
* Search and Analytics (Elastic Stack)
* Source code management (Git)
* Spring framework
* Regulatory knowledge, i.e GxP validation or similar
Why AstraZeneca?
At AstraZeneca when we see an opportunity for change, we seize it and make it happen, because any opportunity no matter how small, can be the start of something big. Delivering life-changing medicines is about being entrepreneurial - finding those moments and recognising their potential. Join us on our journey of building a new kind of organisation to reset expectations of what a bio-pharmaceutical company can be. This means we're opening new ways to work, pioneering cutting edge methods and bringing unexpected teams together. Interested? Come and join our journey.
So, what's next!
* Are you ready to bring new ideas and fresh thinking to the table? Brilliant! We have one seat available and we hope it's yours.
Where can I find out more?
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Permanent
Publiceringsdatum
2020-06-04
Ersättning
Not Specified
Företag
Astrazeneca AB
Jobbnummer
5253340
Sökord