Software Engineer within retail, Stockholm - Shaya Solutions AB - Elektronikjobb i Stockholm

Shaya Solutions AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm2021-04-08About the assignment:Location: StockholmDuration: 6 monthsStart: TBDApply: as soon as possibleExtent: 100%Please note that the mandatory requirements have to be met in full in order for us to present your profile to our Customer.DescriptionYou would be joining a team of skilled developers and a few testers responsible for driving the checkout APIs for the groups future checkout as well as existing checkout journey.The team need to follow the pace of the group in enabling new sales opportunities as well as adopting the checkout to local need.As a Software Engineer you are responsible for the entire software life cycle - design, development, test, release and maintenance and translates business needs into working software. Regardless of area, tools or languages, a software engineer builds and configures solutions that are easy to maintain and change, enabling a constant delivery pace to be kept indefinitely. This is achieved through continuous attention to technical excellence and good design, with extensive use of automation.The Software Engineer believes in a non-hierarchical culture of collaboration, transparency, safety, and trust. We believe that you are focused on value creation, growth and serving customers with full ownership and accountability. Delivering exceptional customer and business results.You are fluent in English written and oral, swedish, oral and written is meriting.Mandatory competence and experience:Java 11 or higherHybrisGitPreferred competence and experience:AzureOracleDockerSAFeTest-driven Development (TDD)Test automationContinuous Integration/Deployment (CI/CD)SonarPreferred personal qualities:Flexible mindsetHonest and transparent communication when in agreement and not in agreementEnjoy being a part of a teamEnjoying working outside of your base competence to support the mission of the teamOpen mindedProblem oriented______________________How to proceed with the processApply for the assignment through this ad.State your preferred hourly rate in the application.Upload your CV in word format.We will revert to you if we need further information or clarification regarding your application.The Customer usually reverts to us within 10 working days from the last application date. We aim to get back to you promptly with any new information regarding your application or the assignment. If you have not received any information from us within this time frame, please contact us through our platform.You will be informed about the Customer should you be called to an interview.About Shaya SolutionsStockholm based consultancy and competence firm with focused on IT, Management and Technology.We focus on customer / consultant satisfaction and quality in our services offered throughout Sweden.Our core values are Humility, Perseverance and Flexibility.Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any questions.We politely decline all contact from ad vendors. Many thanks!Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse2021-04-08Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-13Shaya Solutions AB5680059