Software Engineer with interest in Frontend Development
2023-12-20
We are looking for a new colleague with frontend skills to join our team!
Your team and daily work
The Data Acquisition team is a central part of NIRA Dynamics infrastructure. The team is cross-functional and consists of five skilled members. The team is responsible for developing and maintaining the systems and tools used to collect, verify, and store data from vehicles to enable efficient work for our test drivers and engineers.
The tools span over a wide range of technologies, from hardware to web applications. The team decides which technologies are best suited to solve the tasks. The team works together with the end users at NIRA Dynamics, helping them to excel and deliver in the best viable way.
Key responsibilities:
Development of user interfaces for web with focus on React/TypeScript
Design and develop our internal tools for data validation and visualization
Development of data collection software, mostly written in Python
Your profile
BSc/MSc with focus on Software Development, or equivalent
Experience of web frontend development
Relevant working experience
Good language skills in Swedish, both written and spoken
Interest in assignments beyond front-end
It is meritorious if you have experience in user interface development
Swedish driver's license
To succeed in this role, we believe that you are a person who can easily adapt to quick changes and new situations. You like to cooperate with others and share your expertise. We also see that you are motivated by problem-solving and want to take the initiative and challenge our ways of working to find other creative solutions.
It is advantageous if you have an interest in the vehicle industry and are curious about how cars operate and find it interesting to test our software/tools in real conditions.
Application
Recruitment is ongoing, so the application process may conclude before the specified end date. If you are interested in this position, please do not hesitate to send us your application!
About NIRA
We at NIRA believe in making roads safer by developing sophisticated software solutions for passenger cars. Customers include some of the world's leading car manufacturers, such as Audi, Volkswagen, Geely, Seat, Skoda, Volvo and Renault. With over 130 co-workers, global presence and software running in almost 100 million vehicles, NIRA Dynamics is a worldwide industry leader in its segment.
