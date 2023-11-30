Software Engineer To Hvdc Control & Protection Software
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Datajobb / Ludvika Visa alla datajobb i Ludvika
2023-11-30
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Västerås
, Sundsvall
, Oskarshamn
, Mölndal
eller i hela Sverige
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals, and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
Do you want to enable green energy transition, and together with colleagues build customized embedded control systems consisting of both software and hardware to meet our customers' and the world's needs for sustainable, flexible, and secure energy?
We are convinced that HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) technology, solutions for energy transfer with direct current at high voltages, is a long-term sustainable solution. The technology is used for energy transmission over long distances and to connect electricity networks with minimal losses. In addition to energy transfer, HVDC technology also alleviates electricity quality problems and can contribute to the stabilization of connected power grids. For offshore wind power or long-distance underwater transmissions, direct current is the only realistic energy transmission alternative.
In this role as a Software Engineer at Hitachi Energy you will be a part of a Global HVDC Control & Protection Software team. Our team is responsible for Converter Control, Protection, System Solutions, Sequence & Interlocking, System Supervision & System Communication, Auxiliary Power Systems and Simulation & Verification. We have interfaces towards other domains within Control & Protection, IT/OT, Hardware and Operations. The need for Engineers within our area is increasing and we are therefore looking for You to join our team.
Your responsibilities
To be part of all phases of delivery, which includes design, maintenance, testing, integration, verification, and deployment of the software functions needed for safe and reliable operations of plants and transmission links, with the opportunity to also travel internationally for short assignments to our sites for Commissioning and costumer meetings
To work with documentation and customer trainings
To have a sense of responsibility and ownership, being capable of planning and organizing your daily work
To be a problem solver who takes initiatives to solve challenges together with stakeholders
You are living Hitachi Energy 's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business
Your background
You hold a Bachelor's or Master's degree within a relevant field, for example Electrical Engineering, Power Systems, High Voltage, Software Engineering, Computer Engineering
You have work proficiency in English, both written and spoken. Additional languages, such as Swedish are an advantage
You have an interest or experience within software development and programming
You have an interest or experience in digital control technology and signal processing
You have an interest or experience from the electric power industry
More about us
Join Hitachi Energy and work in a team that is dedicated to creating a future where innovative digital technologies allow greater access to cleaner energy. We offer you an exciting and stimulating work environment, where you become an important team player collaborating to deliver our world-class technology and developing the best HVDC Control & Protection for our customers. We value you as a person and believe in personal development. Please apply today, even if you do not meet all the criteria above. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply no later than 31 of December 2023.
Recruiting Manager Murali Pazhaniappan, murali.palaniyappan@hitachienergy.com
, will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer; Mikael Hjort, + 46 107 38 29 86; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, + 46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107 38 21 85. All other questions should be directed to Talent Partner Julia Wiklund, julia.wiklund1@hitachienergy.com
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com
This position is intended with placement in Ludvika. Ludvika municipal is a typical small Swedish city with 25 000 residents. We have all the services and attributes as the rest of Swedish society. Our slogan - Unique Ludvika, everything is close by to solving our everyday problems - no time spent on daily commuting. Nature is on the doorstep and many of us have an active outdoor life or are included in different activity organizations. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Hitachi Energy Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8298243