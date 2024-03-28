Software Engineer To Hvdc Control & Protection Software
2024-03-28
Do you want to enable green energy transition, and together with colleagues build customized embedded control systems consisting of both software and hardware to meet our customers' and the world's needs for sustainable, flexible, and secure energy? We are convinced that HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) technology, solutions for energy transfer with direct current at high voltages, is a long-term sustainable solution. The technology is used for energy transmission over long distances and to connect electricity networks with minimal losses. In addition to energy transfer, HVDC technology also alleviates electricity quality problems and can contribute to the stabilization of connected power grids. For offshore wind power or long-distance underwater transmissions, direct current is the only realistic energy transmission alternative.
In this role as a system engineer at Hitachi Energy you will be a part of a department which is responsible for automation systems and digital real-time control of the plants and transmissions. This also includes user interfaces such as HMI (Human Machine Interface), diagnostic tools and IT (Information Technology) infrastructure and IT security. The need for this expertise is increasing and we are therefore looking for both freshly graduated students and senior engineers to join our team.
Are you ready to contribute to an ultra-relevant industry? Do not hesitate to send your application. We appreciate potential and personal commitment equal to experience. We offer you an exciting and stimulating work environment, where you become an important team player collaborating to deliver our world-class technology and developing the best HVDC control for our customers.
Your responsibilities
You will be part of all phases of delivery, which includes design, maintenance, testing, integration, verification, and deployment of the software functions needed for safe and reliable operations of a plants and transmission links.
Working with documentation and customer trainings.
Opportunity to travel internationally for long and short assignments.
In this role you need to have a sense of responsibility, and the capability of planning and organizing your daily work.
Being a problem solver who takes initiatives to solve challenges.
You are living Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
You hold a bachelor's or master's degree within the relevant technical area.
You have an interest and skills within software development and programming.
Fluency in English is required, written and spoken alike. Knowing Swedish or other languages is meritorious.
You are a genuine team player where cooperation and interaction with others is a vital part of your work.
Experience and interest in digital control technology, signal processing and filtering is seen as an advantage.
Experience from the electric power industry - for example relay protection or digital power system automation (IED(Intelligent Electronic Devices)) is also seen as an advantage in the role.
Additional information
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply until April 25th ! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Richard Prendiville, richard.prendiville@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer; Mikael Hjort, + 46 107 38 29 86; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, + 46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107 38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Lead Recruiter Gustaf Hedström, +46 72-464 32 64, gustaf.hedstrom@hitachienergy.com
.
The HVDC technology has been on the market for the past 60 years and is an enabler for renewable energy integration, supporting future energy transition for a sustainable future. Please find out more about our world-leading technology at www.hitachienergy.com/HVDC Så ansöker du
