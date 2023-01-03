Software Engineer to an international company in Gothenburg
Do you have several years of experience as a Software Engineer or in a similar role? Do you have object-oriented C++ knowledge and are familiar with the CMake build system and GoogleTest? Are you also analytical and able to solve technical problems? Then please keep reading!
About the position
Perido is looking for a Software Engineer for our client, a major player in the automotive industry. The position is located in Gothenburg.
Your daily tasks
In this role you will be working in a Team developing and maintaining SW components, written in high-level object-oriented C++, which will interact with audio amplifier system in the car. In the team you will create unit-tests and integration tests for the code that you develop, to ensure code quality.
Your characteristics
We believe that with your experience you have the ability to understand and solve complex problems, the analytical mind is therefore at its peak. On a personal side we believe that you are a social, open, communicative, and ambitious team player full of drive and optimism. It is important that you are highly customer focused and that you are driven by overcoming challenges and finding solutions both short term as well as long term.
Is this a challenge you want to take on?
We look forward to reading your application!
Qualifications:
Computer Engineering degree or equivalent
Object-oriented C++ knowledge
Familiar with CMake build system
Familiar with GoogleTest (C++ Google Testing and Mocking Framework)
Proficient in Unix/Linux OS and the Unix command line
Intermediate to advanced knowledge in SW design/architecture
Intermediate to advanced proficiency in Git
Agile mindset
Meritorious
Proficient in Docker
Familiar with any Static analysis tool for C++ code
Proficient in Python
Familiar with GDB (GNU Project Debugger)
Proficient in Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment CI/CD.
Familiar with Ansible.
Audiophile (audio interested)
Has worked with Digital Signal Processing
Has knowledge of how to create automated test cases for Audio specific testing.
Basic understanding of the Automotive Ethernet.
Contract type and hours
Full time, consulting assignment initially 6 months through Perido, thereafter possible takeover by the client. Start according to agreement.
Application
Please apply on our website perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Click on the apply button in the job ad and fill in your information and attach your CV. We recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible as the selection is ongoing. Note that certain information regarding the assignment and/or the client company may have been deliberately disclosed from the advertisement. If your profile matches what we are looking for, the responsible recruiter will give you all the information you need. The recruiter responsible for this position is Sandra Gudmundsson, you can reach her via Sandra.gudmundsson@perido.se
. If you have questions, you are more than welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our recruitment administrators will do their best to help you. Always enter the reference number 33667 in the subject line.
About Perido
Why are we called Perido? It is from the Latin word Peridoneus which means "well matched". Matching our consultant's competence and career focus with our client's needs is what we do best! Perido is a consulting and recruitment company in the white-collar sector that helps you to the next step in your career and our vision is for everyone to thrive and be engaged at work. We have grown steadily since the start in 2003 and today we are 50 employees internally and over 900 consultants on assignment all over the country. As a Perido consultant, you become an important part of our organization and you grow together with us by strengthening our clients' organizations with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
