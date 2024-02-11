Front end Utvecklare / Developer
Edixen Solutions AB / Datajobb / Järfälla Visa alla datajobb i Järfälla
2024-02-11
, Sollentuna
, Upplands-Bro
, Danderyd
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Edixen Solutions AB i Järfälla
About Us:
Edixen Solutions is a homegrown Swedish IT software consultancy where innovation and digital excellence converge and local insight into every project. Born and bred in Sweden, our mission is to seamlessly guide businesses through digital transformations, leaving an indelible mark on the ever-evolving landscape. More than just consultants, Edixen is a collective of digital architects deeply rooted in Scandinavian culture. At Edixen, we believe in pushing boundaries and fostering a culture of continuous learning and growth. As we expand our team, we are looking for a skilled and dynamic Frontend Developer with Test Automation expertise to join our ambitious and talented group of professionals.
Location: Stockholm, Göteborg, Malmö, Jönköping
Role Overview:
As a Frontend Developer with Test Automation expertise at Edixen Solutions, you will play a crucial role in ensuring the functionality and reliability of our frontend applications. Your responsibilities will involve crafting engaging user interfaces using React and JavaScript, and implementing robust automated testing frameworks. If you are passionate about creating seamless user experiences and possess strong coding and automation skills, we want to hear from you!
Key Responsibilities:
Key Responsibilities includes but not limited to:
Develop and maintain visually appealing and efficient user interfaces using React and JavaScript.
Implement and execute automated testing scripts to ensure the reliability and scalability of frontend applications.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand project requirements and contribute to the overall development strategy.
Write clean, modular, and maintainable code following best practices.
Troubleshoot, debug, and resolve issues in a timely manner.
Requirements:
Proven experience as a Frontend Developer with a focus on building and maintaining user interfaces using React and JavaScript.
Strong expertise in Test Automation, utilizing tools and frameworks such as Selenium, Cypress, or similar.
Proficiency in Python for scripting and automation tasks.
Solid understanding of SQL for database interactions.
Familiarity with version control systems, preferably Git.
Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Strong communication and collaboration abilities.
Preferred Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.
Previous experience working in an Agile/Scrum development environment.
Knowledge of additional frontend technologies such as Vue.js or Angular.
How to Apply:
If you are enthusiastic about contributing to innovative projects and thrive in a dynamic team environment, we invite you to apply! Please submit your resume, a link to your portfolio or relevant projects, and a brief cover letter outlining your experiences and interest in the role to: jobs@edixen.com
Edixen Solutions is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-12
E-post: jobs@edixen.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Edixen Solutions AB
(org.nr 559323-3405)
Termovägen 32 (visa karta
)
176 77 JÄRFÄLLA Jobbnummer
8460947