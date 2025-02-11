Software Engineer Tester in Android App (Mobile and Incar) IRC255511
2025-02-11
GlobalLogic Sweden would like to invite a Senior Android Platform Developer to join our clients for Automotive projects in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Our clients are Tier 1s and OEMs from Europe and USA and development is targeted to Automotive Solution what will be deployed in newest European cars. We have many interesting engagements in the automotive industry and other domains, currently we are growing in the Nordics with HQ in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Required:
Experience in Android stack
Experience in working on Azure DevOps and other defect management tools like Jira, etc
Experience in reviewing and Testing Requirements
Knowledge of Agile delivery model.
Integration testing experience in complex systems
Good English language skills, both written and oral
Good collaboration skills and the ability to communicate solutions to non-technologists
Structured in working with tasks and solution-driven mindset
Knowledge of SDLC and testing processes
Experience within Automotive Infotainment
Good to have: Driver's license (B-level)
Job Responsibilities:
As an Android App test developer you will be bringing all the new and exciting technologies to the user.
You will be working along-side other engineers and developers working on different layers of the infrastructure. Therefore, commitment to collaborative problem solving, sophisticated design, and creating quality products is essential.
You have experience with manuell and automated testing.
You will be ensuring high quality Android and applications used both in the car and connected devices associated with the next generation of vehicles. The applications are written in Kotlin and Java when applicable. Your ability to design building and maintaining high performance, reusable and reliable code as well as identifying and correct bottlenecks and fix bugs.
Your primary focus will be the development of Android applications and their integration with back-end services. Because of this, any previous experience working with Azure cloud services will be highly valuable.
Analyze functional business requirements for completeness
Participate in Application design with the developers and come up with a thorough testing strategy for the feature
Manual testing of car applications
Execute test scripts and identify variations from expected results
Create/track/retest software defects in designated defect tracking tool
Work closely with development, manual QA and product management staff on auto test coverage
Participate in and provide input during QA process improvement initiatives
