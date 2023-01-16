Software Engineer skilled at embedded C
2023-01-16
On behalf of our customer, we are looking for a Software Engineer skilled at embedded C.
The customer is a global company within the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure industry. They are looking for you who wants to join one of their development teams to create unique products that help customers optimize Infrastructure with regards to the environment, health, and lifetime costs.
Your main tasks will be:
Keep RSoft tools updated and operational
Develop new functions and solutions in consultation with colleagues and end users
Theoretical problem solving for new working methods
To succeed in this role, you have a master's degree/civil engineering degree in software development.
As a person you are a positive, "can-do" teamplayer with a high drive.
Openess and honesty is key for the customer.
Requirements:
+5 years' experience of, and high competence in C programming
Tcl, a few years of experience
Tools such as SCM (svn/git/fossil)
Advantageous skills: Build experience
Test Experience
SQL (SQLite)
C++
Python
JavaScript
Assembler/machine code (Read and Troubleshoot)
Basic mechanics, signal processing, electronics, digital filtering, geometry
Driving licence B
Location:
Malmö
Interested?
Do not hesitate to send in you application, we have ongoing interviews.
Questions?
Contact Elin Incegül at 070-724 96 96 or elin.incegul@nxtinterim.se
NXT Interim och NXT Rekrytering är ett nischat och innovativt företag som är verksamma inom konsult och rekryteringsbranschen.
Vi är verksamma inom HR, IT, och Finans och har 20 års erfarenhet i branschen. Vi erbjuder våra konsulter bl a sjukförsäkring, remote-arbetsplatser och flera andra förmåner som förgyller deras vardag. Vid projektanställning tillämpar vi kollektivavtal. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NXT Interim Malmö AB
(org.nr 559206-3852), http://nxtinterim.se/ Tillgång till bil
För detta jobb krävs att du har tillgång till en egen bil. Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Kontakt
Elin Daut Incegül elin.incegul@nxtinterim.se Jobbnummer
7348765