Software Engineer @ Quiddly
2023-12-15
Backend Python Developer @ Quiddly - part of the Blingdale Group
Join the transactional revolution! Quiddly is on a mission towards transactional transcendence! With us, you will be at the forefront in fintech. You will have the opportunity to work with the latest technology in a fast paced startup environment.
Quiddly builds a platform for invoice service, factoring and debt collection where we streamline operational processes and modernize the payment flow. You will join the expansion of our platform as we grow. Sounds good? Keep reading!
What you will be doing:
• Software Development
• Implementing effective and performant API's
• Implement system-integrations
• Build functional and integration tests
• Maintenance: Troubleshooting, debugging and patching
• Code reviews
We offer you:
Allocation in our Options Program
Flexible working hours & Work-life balance
Remote work up to 50% of your working hours
Select your own equipment from preferred manufacturer
Occupational pension benefits according to ITP plan
Wellness allowance SEK 4,000 / year
6 weeks prepaid vacation
Insurance & Annual health check
Exercise during working hours - from Zumba to Marathon
Paid parking just outside our office
Breakfast & coffee - the 10-break and 3-coffee is sacred to us
Join regular after works and happenings!
Pingis til you drop in our internal pingis league
Team spirit - become part of a tight and successful team
Saas & Fintech - two of the hottest industries on the market
Opportunity to influence and build something from scratch
Join our global expansion outside Sweden's borders
Great career opportunities within the Blingdale Group
A clear development plan for you as an individual
Who are you?
To be successful in the role you will need:
• Either a MSc. or experience as a Backend Developer, preferably with: Python, flask framework. Alternatively. C#, Java or .Net. experience and a desire to learn Python w/ flask
• Experience with PostgreSQL or other equivalent SQL database
• Speak and write fluently in English and Swedish
Bonus if you have one or more of the following:
• Experience with Google Cloud, (alternatively AWS or Azure)
• DevOps experience, IAC w/ K8s
• Technical support experience and the ability to have conversations with customers
• The ideal education for this role is a MSc Computer Science (Civilingenjör Datateknik). (This is not a strict requirement - if you are great at what you do, your application is always welcome!)
We also belive that you are a driven problem solver capable of working at the pace of a start-up. You are accustomed to working independently and taking ownership of your own work. You are analytical, thorough and a fast learner.
Site and language
Hybrid, On-site in Malmö, Sweden 50 %
We have an office in central Malmö and encourage our employees to come in to collaborate in person. But, we also understand if you want to sit and code for a few days without interruptions therefore we have a hybrid-work model.
We speak English in the development organization. Swedish is the primary language at the office and for the rest of the organization.
Application
You're welcome to send your application in Swedish or English. Please include a LinkedIn profile or CV and a brief note summarizing your relevant experience. Expect a code-challenge if you are an interesting candidate.
About Quiddly
Quiddly, which is part of the Blingdale Group, is a software company that licenses and develops platforms for credit and invoice management. We are currently offering modules for invoicing, factoring and debt collection, payment solutions, and our integration engine Squidd. We own, develop and maintain all source code, while focusing on scalable, secure and flexible system architecture.
Quiddly's concept is simple, but the solutions are advanced. Our customers can pick and choose from our presets to lay the foundation for a new fintech product. Everything is state of the art modular technology that integrates with all types of systems. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Finqr AB
(org.nr 559093-5978), https://blingdale.com/ Arbetsplats
Blingdale Kontakt
Johanna 0702704595 Jobbnummer
8332504