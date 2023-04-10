Software Engineer or Senior Software Engineer in Computer Vision
Are you our new Software Engineer or Senior Software Engineer in System Functions? Would you like to empower our next generation ADAS and Autonomous Driving systems?
ArriverTM is a new software unit and brand, fully focused on developing perception, fusion and drive policy software for the next generation cars. It will deliver an open, scalable and flexible architecture solution running on Qualcomm® Snapdragon RideTM System on a Chip (SoC) platform. ArriverTM has 800 people in five countries - China, Germany, Romania, Sweden, USA - and builds on more than a decade of experience in active safety software development. The company is wholly owned by Qualcomm.
In Sweden we are situated in Linköping, Stockholm, Gothenburg and Lund with around 400 colleagues.
We are Vision Perception
Our perception strategy is to develop new solutions for the next generation Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Driving (AD) on a global market, and to be the leader in Perception and Driver Policy Software.
At our technical center based in Linköping, we are developing world class vision systems for several customers worldwide.
We offer a workplace where you contribute to the development of cutting-edge technology that aims to enhance road safety through collaborative driving and to facilitate autonomous driving.
We work in cross functional agile teams consisting of 5-8 members developing functions into our perception products.
What you'll do?
You will help delivering our next generation perception software as a software engineer in Requirement Area System Functions. In our cross-functional environment you will work closely with colleagues with various competences (e.g. systems engineering, functional safety, cyber security, software/systems architecture) and contribute to areas of both technical and organizational nature, for example:
• Implementation work in primarily C and Python but also C++
• Create tests on various levels, e.g. Unit tests, SW simulations, HW in the loop
• Setting up and maintaining build and deployment environments
• Analyze and solve problem reports
• Being an active member of a cross-functional team contributing to all layers of product development (from requirements to test)
• Interact with systems, cyber security and safety engineers ensuring compliance with functional safety and cyber security standards
• Contribute to company-wide standard definitions (e.g. coding guidelines)
• Guide stakeholders to understand what the team is producing and can produce
• Help the team develop a culture that values good architecture, mentorship, and teamwork
We seek you who are eager to embrace this challenge in the dynamic environment of the automotive sector.
What you'll bring:
We are looking for a new colleague with a lot of drive, who is motivated by technical challenges, used to collaborating with others and has an analytical mindset as well as a structured way of working. We believe you have a bachelor 's or master 's degree in computer science or similar fields and preferably relevant work-life experience.
We think that the below qualifications will help you to be successful in the role (the more that apply the better):
• Technical knowledge and interest
• Strong programming skills
• Experience working with embedded software
• The ability to communicate effectively and present complex ideas to peers, management and customers/partners
• Strong analytic and problem-solving skills
• Good ability to shift between abstraction layers in a system and an interest also beyond programming
• As a person, you are able to build good and constructive relations within the team and with external parties
• You express yourself well in spoken and written English
What we offer?
• An important role in one of the most expansive technical fields; Autonomous driving
• An environment that enables your personal growth and innovative mindset
• A culture that embodies respect, openness and courage
• A workplace with a passion for delivering on customer promises and excellence in our way of working
• A global environment with colleagues and customers all around the world
• A competitive combination of compensation and benefits
Arriver/Qualcomm appreciate the value that comes with diverse teams, and strive for a good balance between both gender and age as well as ethnicity and cultural diversity.
