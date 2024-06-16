Software Engineer Java
2024-06-16
Looking for Full-Stack Software Engineers! We're on the lookout for Full-Stack Software Engineers who have experience in various programming languages, as well as an understanding of software development principles.
As a Full-Stack Software Engineer at AbKan Consulting AB, you would work with different clients.You'll be working with modern technologies and frameworks, using your skills to create software products that are easy to use, visually stunning, and most importantly, accessible.
What you bring in:
Software development experience of 5+ years with Kotlin or Java.
Experience working with microservices, architecture, and patterns.
Experience working with relational and non-relational databases.
Experience working with the backend for mobile apps.
Interest in the latest technologies and proactive in tinkering with them.
Entrepreneurial in nature. Doesn't believe in the status quo.
Can work independently contributor with minimal supervision, and handholding.
Can find smart ways of doing things, not necessarily the perfect way.
It would be great if you also have:
Scala or any other functional programming language (Haskell, Erlang, Clojure, etc.)
NoSQL databases (Cassandra, Mongo, etc), Relational databases.
Event-driven systems, stream processing
Kubernetes, Continuous Delivery
Distributed systems
