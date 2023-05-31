Software Engineer IV/Software Developer 3
2023-05-31
As a Software Engineer IV on the Support Organization, you will work in a team environment to provide functional and technical expertise to our clients. As you work with Oracle Cerner technologies, you will perform the below responsibilities. Your ultimate goal is custom code development and maintenance to deliver value outcomes for both Oracle and our clients.
Accountable for broad Custom code design, code quality and architecture decisions
Lead and direct architecture discussions, design sessions and code reviews for functional
correctness, architectural maintainability, and performance
Develop long-term technical roadmap for custom product
Investigate and drive analysis for new innovations and technologies
Perform software risk analysis, identify and implement mitigation
Partner with strategy and solution teams as solution expert to provide recommendations
To meet healthcare needs in the market.
Reinforce and promote engineering culture and values across the organization and Oracle
Basic Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in IT, HealthCare or related field, or equivalent relevant work experience at least 10 years
Experience working with Cerner Millennium and related components as a custom code developer or engineer or analyst, at least 7 years
Software engineering work experience, at least 3 years
Health care information technology work, at least 3 years
Customer service experience, at least 1 year
Fluent in English
Preferred Qualifications:
Experience working on custom code development part of Cerner Millennium products
Experience working in Application Managed Services or SolutionWorks business units
Experience working on HealtheLife products
Fluent in Swedish
Expectations:
Willing to participate in on-call rotation as needed
Willing to work 100% from the client site or assigned work location
Willing to take people management responsibilities
Willing to travel up to 20% as needed
Willing to work additional or irregular hours as needed and allowed by local regulationsWilling to work in accordance with corporate and organizational security policies and procedures,
understand personal role in safeguarding corporate and client assets, and take appropriate action to prevent and report any compromises of security within scope of position Perform other responsibilities as assigned
Mentor and develop new associates/employees
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-10
E-post: craig.holbrook@oracle.com
