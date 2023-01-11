Software Engineer
Our vision is to provide great healthcare for everyone. That's why we're on a mission to make healthcare more accessible. We've already come a long way by creating Europe's leading healthcare platform, that made seamless health journeys between digital and physical appointments a reality. By creating an ecosystem of tools and providers, our platform will be the go-to place for health-related issues.
We are now looking for a Software Engineer to join our team, to help us build an even better and more complete healthcare experience.
What you will do:
Contribute to all stages in the product life cycle: design, implementation, testing, deployment and maintenance.
Build features across the entire tech stack, e.g: Java, Kotlin, Javascript, React.
Work in a lightweight scrum process where we constantly streamline our tools and workflows making sure that each workday is productive and stimulating.
Have a big impact on what we build and how we build it.
Stay in close contact with our engineering teams across our geographic locations by joining our different Tech clubs for knowledge sharing and best practices.
Who you are:
You have extensive experience working with Java.
Used to work in an agile environment using scrum
You want to change the healthcare system by using your passion for tech.
You like the idea of working in a rapidly growing startup environment.
You have documented experience from working with consumer facing products.
You are confident working on a range of languages and frameworks, and can quickly adapt to new ones.
You are a true generalist and driven by impact.
You are continuously learning new technology and frameworks, and keeping up to date with new technology and best practices.
You like to share your knowledge and ideas with others.
You are familiar with development tools and concepts such as Git and continuous integration/delivery.
