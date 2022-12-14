Software Engineer
2022-12-14
It's an exciting time to work at Hive Streaming! In these turbulent times, great employee video communication is crucial for enterprise companies to create engagement and alignment to survive and succeed. At Hive Streaming we are proud to offer an industry-leading solution to this demand. We help multiple Fortune 500 customers analyze, secure, and optimize their video experience on a daily basis.
Hive <3 Sustainable Growth
We have been a hyper-growth company for a long time - more than doubling our revenue every year. For the next phase of our journey, we want to continue that growth by financing it ourselves. By the end of 2022, we will be able to drive additional growth without the need for external capital. This is an exciting thing!
We want to grow sustainably when it comes to revenue when it comes to our people and our customers; they are what truly makes us succeed.
To help our customers to grow sustainably, we will help them by creating alignment and engagement of their employees. We will help them to reduce their carbon footprint through less travel and by increasing the lifespan of their existing infrastructure. All this is at the core of our product, the Hive Video Experience Platform.
The Perks of Working at Hive
Have it your way! At the office, at home or on the ski slope (did I go too far?) - your way is the best way but flexibility is everyone's way at Hive! We use Microsoft Teams to collaborate, we have digital kick-off's and provide you opportunities to work either remotely or in a hybrid setting.
Without you = no Hive? We are a fast-paced, global (over 35 nationalities among our 100 co-workers around the globe) scale-up company that empowers every single coworker. Everyone is unique and important for our growth. You will play an important role in the company's future success.
Flexibility (cannot say it enough)... we have flexible working hours to encourage work-life balance.
Contribution to innovation and a better world! Hive helps enterprises to communicate through video instead of flying people in from across the globe, which means Hive employees directly contribute to a greener world!
The boring but most important... salaries are good, insurances are good, awesome health benefits (did someone say free massage at the office?) and hopefully you stay good (& healthy)!
Want to join our journey?
We are growing our Partner-Ecosystem team and looking for our new Software Engineer to our Stockholm, Sweden, or Berlin, Germany office. You will be part of our hybrid workplace, which means you have the opportunity to work remotely or at our office (to enjoy a free massage, team-building activities, and more).
What is Hive Partner Eco-system team?
The Partner Ecosystem team is a part of the Hive Streaming Product Office. Hive's work with partners is critical to our success -woven into everything we do across our three product pillars of Hive Analytics, Hive Optimization and Hive Video Operations. The Hive Partner Ecosystem product team and the Partner Ecosystem Engineering team works closely together. The Engineering team consists of mid-level and senior developers. The team's focus is on developing new products and features, supporting the needs of our Fortune 500 enterprise customers. The team does this by delivering software components that ease the integration of Hive Streaming technology into our video platform partners' applications, and by developing new Hive Streaming applications based on partners' published APIs/SDKs.
Working as a Software Engineer in this team you will:
get to dabble with many interesting tasks and projects! You will get to work both behind the scenes, helping the team develop new functionalities and logics, as well spend some time in the forefront making sure the looks and the feel of our webb application is top notch. If you have knowledge in building scalable web-applications, the team is looking forward to learn more about it from you.
You will also:
• Work with Typescript to evolve our Javascript library
• Collaborate with other developers in our partner companies to design the best integration of our solution
• Get to design the new features in our portal for our partners.
Who we are looking for!
Previous Experience
• You are well versed with Node.JS
• You have knowledge or interest in Angular
• Preferably a Bachelor within Computer Science or similar
• Fluent in TypeScript or JavaScript
• Experience in Scala is a nice-to-have
The perfect match will be...
• A team player, who shares information and expertise, promotes team effectiveness by facilitating and building on the ideas of others
• Resourceful, who are quick to change behavior to adapt to changing circumstances
• A problem solver, who loves challenges and comes up with effective and workable solutions to problems
• A good communicator, seeking first to understand and then to be understood
• Service-minded, who has a visible approach and shows sincere interest in customers and their concerns
You are aligned and want to live by our Core Values; customer-centricity, innovation, and empowerment.
We hope you are excited about this opportunity and look forward to your application!
