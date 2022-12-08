Software Engineer
Likeligood AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2022-12-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Likeligood AB i Stockholm
Likeligood AB is looking for a software engineer to join our small team of developers and mathematicians developing trading software. We now need more people for a sports betting project.
Our system is a realtime trading engine connected to external systems through various APIs and is mostly written in Scala. The system has a user interface written in Typescript. Major parts of the code use an FRP (Functional Reactive Programming) style, which is a combination of the functional and reactive paradigms. The system also contains GLSL for time critical computations.
Since we are a small team we need agile developers with versatile skillsets that have a basic understanding of all parts of the system. We use Akka, Protobuf, Circe, and other popular Scala libraries, and we will eventually add support for a cloud environment using Apache Kafka.
Likeligood AB was founded in 2018 and we are based in Gamla Stan (Old Town) in Stockholm. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-07
E-post: staffan.ulfberg@likeligood.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Likeligood AB
(org.nr 559148-9413)
Drakens Gränd 2 (visa karta
)
111 30 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
7243600