Software Engineer - Swedbank AB - Datajobb i Stockholm
Software Engineer
Swedbank AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-04-12
Are you passionate about digitalization, TDE/JAVA development and to have fun at work?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
Leading and participating in TDE development (implementation of business requirements)
Maintenance of existing solution and performing of needed actions (follow up, automation) for keeping system stability and performance
Sharing knowledge with other members of value stream and collaboration with other value streams
Participation in preparing Architecture description
Be a part of a diversity team, get a big network in Swedbank and have a lot of fun at work.
What is needed in this role:
Core Java / J2EE (EJB)
REST services
Good understanding of JAVA design patters
Web technologies like Angular, HTML, CSS is a plus
Knowledge on RTC, GIT
Worked on IDE's like Eclipse, Intellij
Knowledge on WAS - Websphere Application Server
Knowledge with agile way of working and you are a self-driven, solution-oriented team player.
Join our team and ...
be a part of an international diversity team of high motivated professionals, who are jointly delivering values to our customers and advisors and increasing Swedbank's competitive advantage." Lovisa Persson, your future leader
We look forward to receiving your application by 30.04.2021
Location: Stockholm, Tallin or Vilnius
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Lovisa Persson +46 8 58594567
SACO: Camilla Ivarsson +46 8-58594437
Finansförbundet: Åke Skoglund +468 5859 0288
If you are to be employed in Lithuania, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 3250-4850 EUR gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here (https://jobs.swedbank.com/pages/employment-in-latvia-and-lithuania?preview=true).
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-12
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-29
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Swedbank AB
Jobbnummer
5686151
