Software Engineer - Swedbank AB - Datajobb i Stockholm

Swedbank AB / Datajobb / Stockholm2021-04-12Are you passionate about digitalization, TDE/JAVA development and to have fun at work?In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:Leading and participating in TDE development (implementation of business requirements)Maintenance of existing solution and performing of needed actions (follow up, automation) for keeping system stability and performanceSharing knowledge with other members of value stream and collaboration with other value streamsParticipation in preparing Architecture descriptionBe a part of a diversity team, get a big network in Swedbank and have a lot of fun at work.What is needed in this role:Core Java / J2EE (EJB)REST servicesGood understanding of JAVA design pattersWeb technologies like Angular, HTML, CSS is a plusKnowledge on RTC, GITWorked on IDE's like Eclipse, IntellijKnowledge on WAS - Websphere Application ServerKnowledge with agile way of working and you are a self-driven, solution-oriented team player.Join our team and ...be a part of an international diversity team of high motivated professionals, who are jointly delivering values to our customers and advisors and increasing Swedbank's competitive advantage." Lovisa Persson, your future leaderWe look forward to receiving your application by 30.04.2021Location: Stockholm, Tallin or VilniusContactsRecruiting manager: Lovisa Persson +46 8 58594567SACO: Camilla Ivarsson +46 8-58594437Finansförbundet: Åke Skoglund +468 5859 0288If you are to be employed in Lithuania, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 3250-4850 EUR gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here ( https://jobs.swedbank.com/pages/employment-in-latvia-and-lithuania?preview=true). We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse2021-04-12Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-29Swedbank AB5686151