Software Engineer - Swedbank AB
Software Engineer
Swedbank AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-04-12

Are you passionate about digitalization, TDE/JAVA development and to have fun at work?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
* Leading and participating in TDE development (implementation of business requirements)
* Maintenance of existing solution and performing of needed actions (follow up, automation) for keeping system stability and performance
* Sharing knowledge with other members of value stream and collaboration with other value streams
* Participation in preparing Architecture description
* Be a part of a diversity team, get a big network in Swedbank and have a lot of fun at work.

What is needed in this role:
* Core Java / J2EE (EJB)
* REST services
* Good understanding of JAVA design patters
* Web technologies like Angular, HTML, CSS is a plus
* Knowledge on RTC, GIT
* Worked on IDE's like Eclipse, Intellij
* Knowledge on WAS - Websphere Application Server
* Knowledge with agile way of working and you are a self-driven, solution-oriented team player.

Join our team and ...
be a part of an international diversity team of high motivated professionals, who are jointly delivering values to our customers and advisors and increasing Swedbank's competitive advantage." Lovisa Persson, your future leader

We look forward to receiving your application by 30.04.2021
Location: Stockholm, Tallin or Vilnius

Contacts

Recruiting manager: Lovisa Persson +46 8 58594567

SACO: Camilla Ivarsson +46 8-58594437

Finansförbundet: Åke Skoglund +468 5859 0288

If you are to be employed in Lithuania, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 3250-4850 EUR gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here (https://jobs.swedbank.com/pages/employment-in-latvia-and-lithuania?preview=true).

We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.

We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.

Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.

Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse

Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-12

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-29
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Företag
Swedbank AB

Jobbnummer
5686151

