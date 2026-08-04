Software Engineer
Volvo Personvagnar Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-08-04
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Company description:
Who are we?Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent. We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Job description: Let's introduce ourselves
We are a department within Software Engineering. Our department Software Factory and Enablers (SWF&E), lead the shift towards seamless software- and data flows through a unified software factory across Engineering. We serve the complete Engineering software community by providing ways of working necessary to develop software defined vehicles. Our section Software Factory (SWF) mission is to enable always‐releasable, high‐quality software for the car and to give development teams the confidence to build, innovate, and deliver with excellence.We empower software engineering by providing fast, reliable, and secure CI/CD services, strong Configuration Management capabilities, and advanced AI‐driven solutions. Who we are In our team, we work with both Configuration Management (CM) strategies that affect all of Volvo Cars Engineering, and SW development to automate some CM areas or checks, especially in the CI flow chain. One example is automated SW traceability from complete baseline level down to SW component level.
You will work in a team responsible for:
Cross organization SW Branching strategy and governance
Cross organization SW Traceability strategy
Change management process
Compliance documentation for SUMS, including application development to support it
Document storage structure
Supporting engineering teams in all the above
What you'll do
We are looking for a qualified Senior SW developer with strong Configuration Management (CM) experienceYou will have the opportunity to contribute to different aspects of our work. The following skills and experiences will help you stand out and thrive in your role:
You will work in a cross-functional team with both Configuration Managers and application developers
You will work all the way in our development process, from creating requirements to putting code in production and deploy new ways of working
SW architecting for e.g., but not limited to
Compliance report solutions
Traceability solutions
File storage solutions
Process development for systems within the Configuration Management domain
Automation for Configuration Management area, possibly using AI
SW development as needed, for selected backlog items
You will be working with VCC top competences within both the Configuration Management discipline and DevOps, a cross-functional team. The application development environment
Azure/AWS Cloud Services
NodeJS (Apollo-Server, Typescript)
Neo4J Database
Git
CI/CD pipelines
Go (backend language)
Python
OpenAPI (API design & documentation)
Makefile (Build/test automation)
Docker (Containerization & orchestration)
Terraform (Infrastructure provisioning)
OpenTelemetry (Main tracing tool)
MkDocs, Markdown (Technical documentation)
SQLC/ GQL (Type-safe DB access and access interface)
OIDC (Authentication/authorization)
Git actions (Workflow automation)
vitest (Unit/component testing)
Profile description: What you'll bring
Required Competences:
MSc in Engineering, such as Electrical, Computer, Physics, or Software Engineering.
At least 4+ years of documented experience of working within IT, in a role as a developer.
Hands-on experience with programming and scripting in multiple languages, as listed above
Experience of working as a Configuration Manager, or strong willingness to learn
Experience in handling Traceability for software in large projects
Experience in handling processes for Version handling, and practical experience in Git, preferably in Gerrit
Experience in handling processes for Change Management
Worked with Branching strategies for larger projects
Architecting SW applications and solutions
Automation
Using AI tools
It is also valued if you have knowledge about:
Previous experience from VCC or other automotive companies
Knowledge of product and release handling within VCC
Knowledge about KDP, CarWeaver, CoMo, Artifactory, ConfigHub and/or TC-PLM
Have been working with requirements with direct contact to the client
Previous experience in data analytics tools Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "81312-44357192". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/
405 31 GOTHENBURG Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Jobbnummer
10021357