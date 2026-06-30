Software Engineer
Volvo Personvagnar Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-06-30
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar Aktiebolag i Göteborg
, Falköping
, Olofström
, Lund
, Gotland
eller i hela Sverige
Company description:
Who are we?Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent. We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Job description: Let's introduce ourselves
The group, Power Electronics Diagnostics & Safety, you are going to be part of is developing and verifying software for the inverter, the electric machine and the power conversion. Our group consists of enthusiastic people with a mix of gender, age and nationality. We have high focus on collaboration and communication within the group. We are looking for you who are interested in development of next generations electrical drivelines.
What you'll do
You will be part of the Power Electronics Diagnostics & Safety group developing and testing application software functions. You will work closely together with the other engineers in the group. Your core responsibilities will be to develop new functions based on requirements, test the functions in rigs and vehicles, analyze data and be involved in problem solving.
Profile description: What you'll bring
The ideal candidate will have a positive attitude, the desire to work as efficiently as possible, and have excellent communication skills. You will be process oriented, have excellent attention to detail, be structured and logical in your approach with the agility required to embrace change. You will be proactive in a changing environment.Qualifications:
Master of Science or Bachelor of Science within Electrical engineering/Mechatronics or equivalent education
Skilled engineer with several years of experience from working with application software function development
Several years of experience from working within the automotive industry
Knowledge within power electronics
Experienced within developing functions using Simulink
Fluent in English, spoken and written
Meritorious: European driving license class B (Automatic or Manual) Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "81266-44281762". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/
405 31 GOTHENBURG Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Jobbnummer
9985724