Software Engineer
Professional Galaxy AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-04-17
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Build the Future of Technology with Professional Galaxy AB
Join a network of talented engineers, developers, cloud specialists, and AI innovators working on impactful projects across Sweden and Europe. At Professional Galaxy AB, we connect top tech talent with companies driving digital transformation in areas like cloud computing, software engineering, data, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence.
Explore exciting opportunities and grow your career while working with cutting-edge technologies and forward-thinking teams.
We are looking for a Software EngineerPubliceringsdatum2026-04-17Beskrivning
System Engineer / Software Requirements Engineer
Job Description
We are looking for hands-on and driven System Engineers / Software Requirements Engineers to strengthen our team. This role is for true doers individuals who enjoy challenging requirements, structuring complex information, and working closely with both development and verification.
You will play a key role in defining, structuring, and validating software requirements, with the opportunity to influence early verification and automation initiatives.
Responsibilities
Write and maintain software requirements, as well as higher-level system requirements
Develop and maintain a clear, structured requirements architecture in SE-Tool/System Weaver
Review, write, and maintain unit test cases
Collaborate closely with software developers, system engineers, and verification teams
(Optional) Develop automated pipelines for software generation and early verification
Contribute to continuous improvement of development and verification workflows
Required Qualifications
A few years of experience in system engineering and/or software development
Strong experience or interest in writing high-quality, well-structured requirements
Ability to work independently and take ownership of tasks
A proactive, hands-on mindset you get things done
Nice to Have
Experience with low-level verification or testing
Experience with automated pipelines, scripting, or programming
Familiarity with System Weaver/SE-Tool or similar requirements management tools
Personal Characteristics
Curious and not afraid to challenge existing requirements
Structured, analytical, and communicative
Enjoys collaboration and knowledge sharing
We believe having two people in this role would be ideal, allowing for mutual support during onboarding.
Uppdragsinformation
Uppdragslängd: 2026-05-04 to 2029-11-03 Placeringsort: Göteborg
Svar önskas snarast, dock senast 2026-04-21.
How to Apply
Are you the right person for this assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate?
Please apply directly via the Professional Galaxy AB portal with:
Your updated CV
Your availability to start
A motivation statement describing your suitability, including relevant experience, education, and personal qualities
Please note: Applications via email will not be accepted. All applications must be submitted through the portal.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7594211-1954222". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524), https://careers.progalaxy.se
Göteborgs Centralstation (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9862526