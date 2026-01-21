Software Engineer
IKEA is building for the future.
The goal of Range Experience is to support and empower customers to find their personal best home furnishing solutions. We run and develop digital solutions used by customers and co-workers enabling them to design homes and home furnishing solutions for the entire IKEA range. Part of our portfolio are planning solutions for Kitchens, Bathrooms, Storage solutions, Beds... Our next big step ahead will be to enable customers to design their full homes.
The solutions and capabilities we develop are an integral part of the entire seamless buying and selling experience and a key contributor to converting visitors into happy customers and to engaging with our customers from the start. Utilizing data around and about our products to create more personalized experiences is an integral part of the work we do.
Our end user is not only people planning their homes, from their home. We also deliver solutions to all IKEA retailers. Do you want to be part of our journey to create a better everyday life for the many people?
About the job
As an engineer in the team, you will be part of creating solutions that enable customers to design any space of their homes or businesses from the comfort of their homes or wherever they are. You will be working towards configurate home furnishing solutions digitally, exploring and utilizing different technologies and approaches.
Meet Erika Alfredsson who is working as a Lead Software Engineer:
"In my role I get the opportunity to create intuitive, high-performing solutions used by people all around the world! I also get to work in an open climate, closely with colleagues that I learn from every day and with techniques that makes my everyday fun and inspiring."
You will work closely together with your experienced team members and together you will maintain a high level of product delivery while working agile with a DevOps mindset. We believe a hybrid solution between the office and working remotely will create the best environment for us to be creative, productive and finding a work-life balance.
What about you?
As a person, you see the joy of sharing your knowledge and experience with your colleagues, cross different teams. Being curious and innovative is at the core of everything you do and you know that making mistakes sometimes is part of your own development and learning journey.
You enjoy an agile and iterative, yet structured way of working and achieving results together with a team in a flexible environment, but also have a strong individual drive to deliver high quality results on time. You have great communication and networking skills and are fluent in written and spoken English.
We could be teammates if you are experienced within:
NodeJS or Java Spring
API development
JavaScript/TypeScript and React
Cloud, Azure or AWS
Is this the challenge for you?
For this position we are interviewing continuously so please don't delay with your application in English and don't forget the cover letter.
