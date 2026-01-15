Software Engineer
At Tata Technologies we make product development dreams a reality by designing, engineering and validating the products of tomorrow for the world's leading manufacturers. Due to our continued growth, we are now recruiting for a Software Engineer to strengthen our team in Gothenburg.
Responsibilities
Development and maintenance of an automation framework for verification of advanced driver assistance systems and sensors such as radar, lidar, and camera.
Development and maintenance of data visualization tools to present test results and metrics effectively.
Manage and utilize databases to store and retrieve test data efficiently.
Monitor automated tests, analyze results, and report defects.
Provide training and support to stakeholders on test automation tools and processes.
Support users in fault-tracing test setups.
Background / Experience
Excellent Python programming skills with an object-oriented approach.
Ability to think in systems and processes, understanding how components interact within a larger framework.
Experience working in HIL and SIL environments with knowledge of various simulation tools.
Experience working with Grafana or other visualization tools.
Experience with Linux.
Knowledge of Pytest.
Proactive, self-driven, and strong communication skills.
Meritourius
Background in the automotive domain.
Experience with UDS, XCP, and HDF logging.
Experience with dSPACE HIL software and CANoe.
Experience managing containerized applications.
Experience configuring and maintaining Jenkins / Zuul.
Shell scripting skills.
If you are passionate about bringing innovation to the projects you work on then we would love to hear from you.
Tata Technologies: Engineering a better world.
