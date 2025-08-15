Software Engineer

Remote Technology Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2025-08-15


Key responsibilities:
Build and maintain mobile applications using Kotlin Multiplatform and native tech, ensuring consistency across Android and iOS
Work with Compose UI to create beautiful, responsive, and user-friendly interfaces
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand user needs and translate them into technical solutions
Participate in agile development processes including sprint planning, code reviews, and retrospectives
Embrace continuous learning and contribute to team knowledge sharing.
Extensive experience in Android development is a must.

