Software Engineer
Create moments that matter. Decode the future.
At the Electrolux Group, a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people, and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute, and grow together.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home!
As software is playing an increasingly significant role in enabling digital consumer experiences, we are gearing up to become more agile, faster in responding to market demands and quicker in identifying new market opportunities. This involves elevating our appliances to digital, software-defined products in a seamless integration of modular electronics, software, and connectivity platform.
About the role:
Join the team developing Electrolux's next-generation digital appliances. Build the user experience of our future appliance electronics and connected ecosystems. Work closely with the cross functional team to bring new consumer experiences from concept to launch with updates throughout the product lifecycle. Bring the technical excellence and collaboration skills we need in the heart of our digital transformation.
In detail, you will:
Develop firmware for microcontroller-based systems
Debug and test
Take care of documentation
Who you are
Academic Background:
Master Degree in Electronic Engineering or Computer Science
Professional Experience:
Highly talented fresh graduates are eligible for this position
Experience as a firmware developer is a plus
Experience within open source projects, as well as for personal interests, is a plus
Experience in projects interacting with mobile apps is a plus
Technical skills:
Good Knowledge in C language programming for 8/32 bit micro controllers (NXP - STM - ATMEL/Microchip - ARM Cortex)
Knowledge of desktop or embedded Linux is a plus
Knowledge and experience on computer networks, internetworking,g and TCP/IP protocols is a plus
Knowledge in software and networking security is a plus
Knowledge in the C++ language programming is a plus
Soft competencies:
Willing to keep technical background always up-to-date, commitment to technical excellence
Team oriented
Willing to travel and to stay on different Electrolux sites when required
Good communication skills
Proactive, takes initiatives
Problem solving skills
