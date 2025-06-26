Software Engineer
2025-06-26
Want to play a key role in shaping the future of analytics at EQT?
We are looking for a skilled developer to help define and build our modern analytics platform.
What you will do
We're building an analytics platform that isn't just easy to use-it's intuitive, and sets a new standard beyond what currently exists. Creating this, on the other hand, is anything but easy. It requires a deep understanding of data modeling and visualizations, how people are used to working with data, and to top it off you need to be able to execute and create the tools you envision.
For this, we're seeking a skilled developer with experience in languages such as Python and SQL, and platforms such as the Google Cloud Platform, Terraform and Snowflake.
Key Responsibilities:
Software Engineering: Design, build, and maintain robust internal tools and services that power our analytics platform, from backend APIs to user-facing components.
Data Modeling: You understand what metadata is needed to maximize the impact of data products, and champion the value of semantic layers, ontologies, and data governance.
AI and Analytics: As AI transforms how analytics is consumed, your job is to make it usable and trustworthy. You'll bridge the gap between abstract concepts and practical implementation.
Cloud & Data Integration: You'll design and implement integrations across tools like Snowflake, dbt Cloud, and Hex to ensure data is accessible and up to date.
Collaboration & Leadership: You're a self-starter who identifies what needs to be done, communicates clearly, contributes to design discussions, conducts code reviews, and fosters a strong team spirit.
Qualifications:
Strong technical foundation in Python and SQL, with a polyglot mindset where you are comfortable picking up new languages and tools as needed.
Full-stack experience, with proven track record using React, Terraform, Cloudflare and advanced SQL modelling.
Analytics fluency, with a knack for creating intuitive data visualizations and translating complex datasets into clear, actionable insights.
A PHD in Computer Science, Data Science, Mathematics, or a related field.
Experience
At least 5 years of experience in software engineering, with a solid track record of delivering robust, production-ready solutions. Så ansöker du
