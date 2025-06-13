Software Engineer
Ikea Of Sweden AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2025-06-13
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Of Sweden AB i Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Älmhult
, Hultsfred
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
What if you could inspire to make everyday life just a little bit better?
The answer is simple: You can. This is what motivates us at IKEA. We're constantly searching to find new ways to be better. We use insights from real life at home all over the world, learning about the needs and dreams of people. We use our home furnishing knowledge to help inspire people with ideas and solutions that will help them live the life they want.
Behind every sofa, pillow, and bookshelf there's tech. Today, technology and digitalization are pushing IKEA forward. They are enabling us to speed up our ambition to create a better everyday life at home for the many people. A cozier, simpler, smarter, more enjoyable, and more sustainable everyday life. And who knows, maybe you're one of the stars that soon will be designing the future of living together with us.
We are now looking for a Software Engineering QA with a focus on Home Smart within Data and Technology Range. Do you want to join us?
Your responsibility and tasks will include:
Quality assuring products within the IKEA Home Smart domain.
In close collaboration with development teams, architects and test lead, design a test strategy and execute on it. We are utilizing both automated and manual tests.
Coach and support more junior colleagues.
Act as an ambassador for engineering and secure best practices.
Qualifications
Communication skills in English, with the ability to engage and clarify.
Self-lead and organized and known to deliver to agreed commitments.
Extensive experience in designing and implementing tests, manual as well as automated, for embedded software and connected products.
Experience in Linux.
Experience in using tools like Python, Wireshark and Postman will be helpful.
Having worked with network protocols, standards and certifications like Zigbee, Matter, Thread or WiFi is considered a merit
Of course, you share our values, not only by thought but also clearly mirrored in how you carry them out in your everyday life. To learn about what it means, please explore more here https://en-global-jobs.about.ikea.com/lifeatikea
About IKEA of Sweden / Range
IKEA of Sweden is responsible for developing the IKEA range and making it available to stores and customers all over the world. IKEA of Sweden is based in Älmhult, the heart of IKEA and the center of range development.
Additional Information
This is a full-time position located in Malmö. We are actively conducting interviews, so we encourage you to submit your application without hesitation, The last date for application is June 27th.
Questions about the recruitment process can be answered by Monaka via monaka.perumal@inter.ikea.com
About Inter IKEA Group
Inter IKEA Group is the group of companies that connects IKEA franchisees with range development and suppliers and aligns the overall IKEA strategic direction. All to create a better everyday life for the many people. The Group includes Inter IKEA Systems B.V. - the worldwide IKEA franchisor - as well as range development, Supply and certain industry activities. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Of Sweden AB
(org.nr 556074-7551)
Skrivaregatan 1 (visa karta
)
215 32 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
9388540