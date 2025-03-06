Software Engineer
Why Join Us?
At Tobii Dynavox, we empower people with disabilities to do what they once did or never thought possible. We call this mission Power to Be You. Our assistive communication technology helps our customers express themselves, connect with the world, and pursue independence, whether through everyday activities like ordering food or extraordinary feats like running a company. Working at Tobii Dynavox, you'll become part of a team that spans the globe, with offices in the US, Sweden, France, the UK, China, and beyond.
To learn more about what we make possible, meet some of our customers or take a look at some of our solutions.
We're at an exciting stage in our journey-growing rapidly and expanding our Product & Development team in Stockholm to build a vibrant hub for innovation, product design, and technology. This is a unique opportunity to join a thriving organization where you can help shape the future of assistive communication, defining how we work and delivering impactful solutions for our users.
We are building a culture of empowered, collaborative teams who are passionate about helping individuals with disabilities find their voice and connect with the world. Our teams thrive on trust, collaboration, and a positive environment where everyone lead and contributes. We deeply understand the people we serve, empathize with their challenges, and use our expertise to make a real difference.
About the Role:
As a Software Engineer, you will be responsible for developing, maintaining, and improving a widely used Windows-based application that serves thousands of users. This role involves enhancing existing features, resolving technical issues, optimizing performance, and contributing to the long-term sustainability of the software.
The ideal candidate is passionate about Windows desktop application development and is eager to explore modern technologies that can enhance the platform. You will work closely with senior engineers and cross-functional teams to address bug reports, improve build and deployment processes, and ensure high-quality software development through best coding practices. A strong commitment to quality, problem-solving, and continuous improvement is essential. A proactive mindset, strong problem-solving skills, and a drive for innovation are essential to success in this role.
In this role, you will:
Maintain and Improve Existing Software - Develop, refine, and enhance the current software to ensure performance, scalability, and long-term maintainability.
Identify and Resolve Issues - Debug, troubleshoot, and fix software defects while optimizing code for better efficiency and user experience.
Enhance Build and Deployment Processes - Contribute to improving the build, deployment, and release workflows to streamline software delivery.
Collaborate with Cross-Functional Teams - Work closely with product managers, QA engineers, and other developers to address bug reports, implement improvements, and refine features.
Ensure Code Quality and Best Practices - Follow internal coding standards, participate in code reviews, and maintain documentation to support high-quality development.
Provide Ongoing Technical Support - Assist in troubleshooting and resolving production issues to maintain software reliability and minimize downtime.
Proactively Innovate and Solve Problems - Take initiative in identifying areas for improvement, proposing innovative solutions, and contributing to the overall success of the software.
What We're Looking For:
Bachelor's degree in computer science, related technical field, or equivalent practical experience required
2-5 years of development experience in C# and experience in C++
Strong background in software development, especially on Windows desktop applications
Experience in Azure DevOps
Experience in developing large desktop applications
Ability to focus on delivering customer value, while optimizing architecture
Experience in modernizing legacy desktop application
Experience in Scrum or other Agile processes
Familiarity / interest in automated testing paradigms, especially desktop applications.
Ability to collaborate with different stakeholders
Our Values:
At Tobii Dynavox, our mission guides what we do, and our values guide us in how we do it. Across the organization, we are committed to being Collaborative, Considerate, Curious and Courageous. We build a trusting environment where every team member prioritizes our customers with empathy and insight. Bold ideas and learning lead to impactful solutions. Driven by curiosity, we continuously challenge the status quo to create meaningful, customer-focused solutions for our customers.
What We Offer:
At Tobii Dynavox, we believe in empowering individuals - including our employees - to reach their full potential. Here's what makes us unique:
Purpose-Driven Work: Join a company that transforms lives by giving a voice to those with communication challenges. Every day, your work makes a meaningful and concrete impact.
"Yes, and..." Flexibility: Build a rewarding career AND enjoy time with loved ones. We offer flexible work options so you don't have to choose between personal and professional goals.
Growth and Development: Whether you're advancing your skills or growing your career, we invest in your future with training, learning opportunities, and internal growth paths.
Inclusive and Supportive Culture: Work in a collaborative, caring environment where diversity and individuality are valued. You'll feel connected to both your team and our global community.
