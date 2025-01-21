Software Engineer
Autocirc AB / Datajobb / Borås Visa alla datajobb i Borås
2025-01-21
, Bollebygd
, Svenljunga
, Ulricehamn
, Alingsås
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Autocirc AB i Borås
, Ale
eller i hela Sverige
Are you ready to make an impact? At Autocirc, we're on a mission to build Europe's leading ecosystem enabling circularity for vehicles and promoting reuse of auto parts.
We're now expanding our tech team and are looking for passionate individuals who thrive in a fast-paced environment working on cutting-edge projects that matter.
We're looking for someone with hands-on experience in Azure, .NET, and ASP.NET Core, who is passionate about technology and eager to tackle challenges in a dynamic environment. We need someone who not only enjoys coding but also likes to understand business problems and can leverage technology to solve them.
If you're driven, love working with modern tech, and want to make a real impact by solving business challenges, we'd love to hear from you!
Tasks and responsibilities:
Develop and maintain high-performing backend services.
Implementation of synchronous and asynchronous integration patterns.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure seamless integration.
Drive innovation in system architecture and performance optimization.
Troubleshoot, debug, and optimize system performance.
Ensure code quality through testing, code reviews, and best practices.
Continuously improve system scalability, security, and reliability.
The role is located at our head office in Borås where most of the group functions are gathered and you work closely with colleagues in group IT as well as with local business stakeholders to deliver systems that solve their problems.
Who are you?
To succeed, we believe that your background and skills include:
You have a bachelor's or master's degree in computer science, software engineering, or similar experience and more than five years of experience as a developer
3+ years of experience as a Software Engineer, preferably with .NET and ASP.NET Core.
Experience working with Azure cloud services and deploying scalable applications.
Proven ability to translate business needs into technical solutions.
Solid understanding of RESTful APIs, microservices architecture, and database management.
Experience in optimizing system performance and ensuring high availability.
Familiarity with CI/CD pipelines, version control, and DevOps practices.
Interest or experience in frontend development is a plus (e.g., React, Angular, or similar frameworks).
Strong problem-solving skills and a proactive mindset.
Fluent in English and good knowledge in Swedish.
Autocirc is a young company with strong growth, we are therefore looking for flexible and dynamic people that are humble, service minded and focused on moving the company to the next level.
About us
Autocirc is a young organization dedicated to promoting a more circular approach in society. We offer you varied and challenging tasks in a modern, eventful and growing workplace. You will become part of our dynamic team at our state-of-the art office in the heart of Borås.
Information and application
Selection and interviews take place continuously, which is why we would like to receive your application as soon as possible. Please send the application to work@autocirc.com
. State which role you are applying for in your application.
For questions about the role, you're welcome to contact Ludvig Hjalmarsson, CDO at ludvig.hjalmarsson@autocirc.com
.
We look forward to hearing from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-20
E-post: work@autocirc.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Autocirc AB
(org.nr 559214-4314)
Österlånggatan 69 1TR (visa karta
)
503 37 BORÅS Kontakt
Ludvig Hjalmarsson ludvig.hjalmarsson@autocirc.com Jobbnummer
9116573